Gabbia ‘very happy’ with first Milan goal and reveals what Kjaer said in the huddle

Matteo Gabbia opened the scoring for AC Milan against Dinamo Zagreb and he also opened his personal account for the club. It was a great performance from the youngster and he was understandably delighted afterwards.

Sandro Tonali picked out the academy product with a great cross and the header wasn’t bad either. It was Gabbia’s first goal for the club and he also did really well in defence, getting the man of the match award in our player ratings.

Speaking to MilanTV after the game, as cited by MilanNews, Gabbia shared his thoughts on what it was like to score the goal. He also discussed his partnership with Simon Kjaer as it was a very solid defensive display from Milan tonight.

On the goal…

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time, it has always been a dream. I’m happy that an important Champions League evening has arrived. The goal allowed us to win, I’m happy about the three points and for the team. Now Let’s look to the next group match to get the job done.

“I’ve tried to work well in every team I’ve been to, the experience in Serie C has helped me a lot. If I went back I would do it again. I’m happy that everything I’ve done has brought me here. I enjoy this evening and from Tomorrow we will think about Turin.”

On the relationship with Kjaer…

“I owe Simon and will always have to thank him. He has taken me under his wing and always gives me advice. We spend a lot of time together even off the pitch, thank you very much. In the huddle before the game, we energized ourselves and we reminded ourselves how hard it was to get to this evening.”

On the defense work…

“I’m very happy with the goal. The defensive work was fundamental but it was the Merit of the whole backline. For us defenders, it’s important to perform and above all not to concede a goal. I hope that this match will bring us closer and closer to new goals.”

On the Dedication after the goal…

“To my girlfriend and my family. They are there at all times, they are always by my side, I thank them and I dedicate the goal to them. I have a special girlfriend who is always by my side.”

It remains to be seen if Gabbia will play from the start in the next Champions League clash, as Fikayo Tomori will be back from suspension then. In any case, Gabbia has strengthened his position in the squad.