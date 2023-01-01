G League Ignite at Squadron: Free Live Stream Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With the NBA G League Showcase wrapped up, the new year continues a fresh start for the G League with the G League Ignite (1-1) hitting the road to take on the Birmingham Squadron (1-1). Both teams are coming off a loss in their last game to fall to even in the standings with one getting over .500 today with a win. The Ignite are led by potential top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Scoot Henderson and multiple other young prospects that are learning the NBA game with the hopes of being a Lottery pick in the draft. The Squadron are the affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, who are loaded with young talent from top to bottom of their roster.

