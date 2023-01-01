G League Ignite at Squadron: Free Live Stream Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With the NBA G League Showcase wrapped up, the new year continues a fresh start for the G League with the G League Ignite (1-1) hitting the road to take on the Birmingham Squadron (1-1). Both teams are coming off a loss in their last game to fall to even in the standings with one getting over .500 today with a win. The Ignite are led by potential top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Scoot Henderson and multiple other young prospects that are learning the NBA game with the hopes of being a Lottery pick in the draft. The Squadron are the affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, who are loaded with young talent from top to bottom of their roster.

How to Watch G League Ignite at Birmingham Squadron today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: NBA TV

Henderson came back to action for the Ignite in a big way scoring 20 points and hitting the game-winner for his team over the Ontario Clippers.

In two games Henderson is averaging 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game to pace the team. During the showcase, he put up significantly larger numbers but is working with a full roster and trying to feed the other talented mouths on the roster.

Leonard Miller (13.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals) and Mojave King (4.5 points) are potential first-round picks that Henderson is working to keep involved leading into the new year.

