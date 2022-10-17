Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Mallorca Golf Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, Mallorca, Spain.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Ryan Fox is at 14-to-1, while Adrian Otaegui is at 16-to-1.

Eddie Pepperell is on 20-to-1.

2022 Mallorca Golf Open tips, expert Picks and Futures bets

This week, we have the Mallorca Golf Open, with the European Tour heading to Spain in an event that has always been a bit of a Jigsaw puzzle piece, fitting in where the DP World Tour needs an event to help an Iberian swing. We have several top performers from the season in the field, but it’s a mixed bag in terms of previous winners.

2022 Mallorca Golf Open betting odds: Outright Winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rasmus Hojgaard 1100
Ryan Fox 1400
Adrian Otaegui 1600
Eddie Pepperell 2000
Yannick Paul 2200
Richard Mansell 2500
Fabrizio Zanotti 2800
Richie Ramsay 2800
Andy Sullivan 3500
Wilco Nienaber 3500
Connor Syme 4000
Erik van Rooyen 4000
Ewen Ferguson 4000
Marcel Schneider 4000
Masahiro Kawamura 4000
Matthew Southgate 4000
Marcus Armitage 4500
Matthew Jordan 4500
Romain Langasque 4500
Ashun Wu 5000
Joost Luiten 5000
Nicolai Hojgaard 5000
Paul Waring 5000
Grant Forrest 5500
Rafa Cabrera Bello 6000
Darius van Driel 6600
Jason Scrivener 6600
Johannes Veerman 6600
Julien Brun 6600
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 6600
Angel Hidalgo 7000
Daniel van Tonder 7000
Jamie Donaldson 7000
Jeff Winter 7000
Nacho Elvira 7000
Scott Jamieson 7000
Tom Lewis 7000
Daniel Gavins 7500
Gavin Green 7500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 7500
Marcel Siem 7500
Maximilian Kieffer 7500
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 8000
Hurley Long 8000
Jazz Janewattananond 8000
Joachim B Hansen 8000
Lukas Nemecz 8000
Renato Paratore 8000
Sebastian Soderbergh 8000
Lucas Bjerregaard 9000
Santiago Tarrio 9000
Alex Fitzpatrick 10000
Dale Whitnell 10000
Espen Kofstad 10000
Ricardo Gouveia 10000
Francesco Laporta 11000
Frederic Lacroix 11000
Alejandro Canizares 12500
Andrew Wilson 12500
Daan Huizing 12500
David Horsey 12500
Jack Senior 12500
Mike Lorenzo Vera 12500
Victor Dubuisson 12500

