Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Mallorca Golf Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, Mallorca, Spain.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Ryan Fox is at 14-to-1, while Adrian Otaegui is at 16-to-1.

Eddie Pepperell is on 20-to-1.

2022 Mallorca Golf Open tips, expert Picks and Futures bets

This week, we have the Mallorca Golf Open, with the European Tour heading to Spain in an event that has always been a bit of a Jigsaw puzzle piece, fitting in where the DP World Tour needs an event to help an Iberian swing. We have several top performers from the season in the field, but it’s a mixed bag in terms of previous winners.

2022 Mallorca Golf Open betting odds: Outright Winner