Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Mallorca Golf Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, Mallorca, Spain.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.
Ryan Fox is at 14-to-1, while Adrian Otaegui is at 16-to-1.
Eddie Pepperell is on 20-to-1.
This week, we have the Mallorca Golf Open, with the European Tour heading to Spain in an event that has always been a bit of a Jigsaw puzzle piece, fitting in where the DP World Tour needs an event to help an Iberian swing. We have several top performers from the season in the field, but it’s a mixed bag in terms of previous winners.
2022 Mallorca Golf Open betting odds: Outright Winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|1100
|Ryan Fox
|1400
|Adrian Otaegui
|1600
|Eddie Pepperell
|2000
|Yannick Paul
|2200
|Richard Mansell
|2500
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|2800
|Richie Ramsay
|2800
|Andy Sullivan
|3500
|Wilco Nienaber
|3500
|Connor Syme
|4000
|Erik van Rooyen
|4000
|Ewen Ferguson
|4000
|Marcel Schneider
|4000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|4000
|Matthew Southgate
|4000
|Marcus Armitage
|4500
|Matthew Jordan
|4500
|Romain Langasque
|4500
|Ashun Wu
|5000
|Joost Luiten
|5000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|5000
|Paul Waring
|5000
|Grant Forrest
|5500
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|6000
|Darius van Driel
|6600
|Jason Scrivener
|6600
|Johannes Veerman
|6600
|Julien Brun
|6600
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|6600
|Angel Hidalgo
|7000
|Daniel van Tonder
|7000
|Jamie Donaldson
|7000
|Jeff Winter
|7000
|Nacho Elvira
|7000
|Scott Jamieson
|7000
|Tom Lewis
|7000
|Daniel Gavins
|7500
|Gavin Green
|7500
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|7500
|Marcel Siem
|7500
|Maximilian Kieffer
|7500
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|8000
|Hurley Long
|8000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|8000
|Joachim B Hansen
|8000
|Lukas Nemecz
|8000
|Renato Paratore
|8000
|Sebastian Soderbergh
|8000
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|9000
|Santiago Tarrio
|9000
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|10000
|Dale Whitnell
|10000
|Espen Kofstad
|10000
|Ricardo Gouveia
|10000
|Francesco Laporta
|11000
|Frederic Lacroix
|11000
|Alejandro Canizares
|12500
|Andrew Wilson
|12500
|Daan Huizing
|12500
|David Horsey
|12500
|Jack Senior
|12500
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|12500
|Victor Dubuisson
|12500