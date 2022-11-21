Future Terps star in Playoffs

Maryland lost a hard-fought battle against Ohio State to fall to 6-5 on the year, and several Terps commits and targets were in attendance. As we have been doing every week, we will highlight the 2023 class of Maryland recruits and how they performed in their high school games this past weekend. With the Playoffs here, many of their seasons are winding down and some are complete.

Braeden Wisloski — ATH, Southern Columbia (PA.): Wisloski and Southern Columbia won their district final game in a snowy battle against Mount Carmel 48-18. They outscored Mount Carmel in the second half 41-12. Wisloski has his usual big game, rushing for 205 yards on 17 carries for 3 touchdowns. They will play Bishop Guilfoyle in the state quarterfinals next week.

Mykel Morman – DB, Dr. Henry A Wise Jr. (MD.) Wise won their second-round playoff game over Blair 51-7.

Tayvon Nelson – DB, Canarsie (N.Y.) Nelson and Canarsie defeated John Adams 47-0 and will face Midwood in the quarterfinals next week.

Dilla’s Fontus – Edge Rusher, Canarsie (NY) Fontus a teammate of Nelson helped their defense in the shutout of John Adams.

Dylan Wade – TE/DE, Jones (Fla.) Wade and Jones won their second-round game over Oviedo 49-21. They dominated and ended up having a running clock for the entire second half. They will face Edgewater in the region Finals next week, a team they lost to 14-13 earlier this season.

Derrick Rogers – WR, Jones (Fla.) Rogers, a teammate of Wade helped Jones move onto the next round, recording a 35-yard touchdown catch where he made an impressive leaping grab in the corner of the endzone.

Sean Williams — WR-St. John’s (MD.) Williams and St. Johns took down Dematha 7-3 to win the WCAC championship. Despite dropping several games earlier this year, St. Johns battled through injuries and rallied down the stretch to play their best football.

Ezekiel Avit – WR, Winston Churchill (MD.) Avit and Churchill were eliminated this week by Broadneck with a 39-7 loss. Avit had several big catches, but unfortunately, their historic season came to an end.

Ryan Manning – WR, St. Frances Academy (MD.) Manning and St. Frances fell to national powerhouse IMG Academy 27-16 to end their season. Manning had a few nice catches along with drawing a couple of flags for first downs.

?? 24′ QB Micheal Van Buren (St. Frances Academy, MD) made a number of NFL degree of difficulty throws last night against IMG Academy. ,This “backshoulder” throw is as good as it gets.

@mike3k_ @CoachAaronRHA @Trevor_Maki21 pic.twitter.com/X9wjyAqsun — NextGen Prospect (@NextGen_Pr) November 19, 2022

Jonathan Akins — CB, Madison County (Fla.) Akins and Madison County lost their second-round playoff game to Union County 27-16.

Deandre Duffus — OL, Chaminade Madonna Pre (Fla.) Duffus and Chaminade Madonna took down Avant Garde in their first-round playoff matchup 48-0.

DJ Samuels — Edge Rusher, Bergen Catholic (NJ): Samuels returned from injury to lead Bergen Catholic to a 28-7 win over Delbarton. They blocked a kick and recorded a tackle in the win. They will face Don Bosco Prep in the Finals which is the only loss on their resuce which was back in September where they fell 31-7.

AJ Szymanski –- TE, Loyola Blakefield (MD.) IDLE

Josh Richards — WR, East Orange Campus (NJ.) IDLE

Daniel Wingate — LB, St. Vincent Pallotti (MD.) Season Ended

Alex Moore — S, St. Vincent Pallotti (MD.) Season Ended

Kevis Thomas — CB, Lowndes (GA.). Season Ended

Nolan Ray – RB, Brother Rice (IL.) Season Ended

Lavon Johnson – DL, Cheshire Academy (CT.) Season Ended

Tamarus Walker – OL, McDonogh (MD.) Season Ended

Robert Long — QB, St. Peters Prep (NJ) Season Ended