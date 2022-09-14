Future SEC Move Alters Football Schedules

— The Southeastern Conference announced today that it has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home -and-home appearance obligations.

Because the second non-conference game in each of the Oklahoma-Georgia and Oklahoma-Tennessee series is scheduled to take place after OU joins the SEC in 2025, the conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the conference rotation of games in future years.

The Sooners have replaced the Georgia series with a home-and-home series against SMU. OU will host the Mustangs on Sept. 9, 2023, and will play at SMU on Sept. 11, 2027. OU is also working to replace its home-and-home series with Tennessee and will announce those details when they are finalized.

“We recognize the original excitement in hosting Georgia next season and traveling to Knoxville in 2024, and the short-term disappointment this news may bring, but the circumstances obviously dictated a change in our schedules,” said OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione . “The good news is that future SEC schedules will provide a reasonable rotation whereby Georgia and Tennessee come to Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and we will also play on those great campuses.”

“And we’re Grateful to be able to fill the Georgia scheduling gap with the series against SMU, a program that has won 25 games over the last three seasons. Special thanks to SMU Athletics Director Rick Hart for his cooperation during this shift in scheduling .”