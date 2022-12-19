Future of basketball at Veterans Memorial Coliseum uncertain

MARION — For the first time in 25 years, high school basketball returned to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Marion County Fairgrounds.

Coliseum Basketball Tip-Off Organizer Tom Kenney was pleased with how the day turned out on Nov. 26 when 11 two-quarter preview games were held with the five Marion County high schools’ boys and girls teams playing five out-of-county squads as well as the Marion County and Wyandot County Special Olympics teams also playing.

“It definitely created the environment that I think a lot of individuals enjoyed and remembered,” Kenney said. “It checked all the boxes as far as building awareness and the feasibility of doing it in the future. It was a big success.”

The organizers would like to continue the event in some form and would like to bring more basketball games to the coliseum, but the future remains uncertain.

