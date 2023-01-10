Future looks bright for Sipes | News, Sports, Jobs

Name: Luke Sipes

School: Altoona

Age: 17

Grade: Sophomore

Sports: Wrestling

Athlete of the week achievement: Voted the Leroy E. Myers Outstanding Wrestler at the Mountaineer Duals at Philipsburg-Osceola. They went 5-0, including wins over P-O’s District 6 Class 2A Champion and Southwest Regional eighth-placer Marcus Gable and Glendale regional seventh-placer George Campbell. He also pinned his opponent in 1:12 in a dual meet earlier in the week against Huntingdon.

Season update: Sipes is 21-3 for Altoona.

Coach Joel Gilbert’s quote: “They looked really tough. If he can continue to keep his offense on a roll, I think he’ll have just as good of a shot of winning it this year than anybody. I don’t want to put that kind of hex on anybody. They just need to get a little more offense. “

Favorite teacher: Mr. Stein

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Avengers: Endgame”

Favorite food: Chicken Parmesan

Favorite song: “Seeing Green” by Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil’ Wayne

Outside interests: Fishing, spikeball, cornhole, hanging out with friends and family. Working out.

Favorite professional team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Favorite college team: Iowa State

Pro athlete most admired: David Taylor

Best athlete I ever competed against: Bethlehem Catholic’s Tyler Kasak

Most influential person on my Athletic career: My father (Luke Sipes) and Coach Joel Gilbert

Proudest Athletic achievement: Placing fifth at states as a freshman

How I got my start in wrestling: “My dad wanted me to try sports and get involved in extracurriculars. I tried wrestling, and it ended up sticking.”

Future goal: “I want to be a state Champion and an NCAA All-American and be the best person I can be in life.”