Future first round picks for 30 teams

Building through the draft is the most common way to land an All-Star in the NBA, according to research by HoopsHype.

The draft is how the Warriors ended up with a core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. But if there is one thing that we learned about the NBA this offseason, it is this: enough draft picks can put you in the conversation to get almost any player in a trade.

New York’s reluctance to surrender many unprotected first-round picks is the reason why Donovan Mitchell is on the Cavs and not the Knicks. It’s also the main reason why the Spurs were willing to move Dejounte Murray.

Draft Picks are at a premium among front offices in the NBA, especially because there are a few young teams (eg Pelicans, Thunder, Jazz, Spurs) that have prioritized gaining as much draft capital as possible.

Below, you can find a list of the teams with the most and least amount of Picks to their name. Some Picks may not convey in the year they are listed because of protections. Others cannot be traded due to The Stepien Rule.

However, the next time a disgruntled star demands a trade, use this as a resource to determine which teams may be able to jump in to make a Godfather offer — and which teams may be hard-pressed to do as much because they simply lack the assets.

Note that we will continue to update this post as more trades are made throughout the season.

30 Cleveland Cavaliers – 3rd



2024: Own

2026: Own (UTA can swap)

2028: Own (UTA can swap)

Potential pick swaps: 2

29 Minnesota Timberwolves – 3



2024: Own

2026: Own (UTA can swap)

2028: Own

Potential pick swaps: 1

Note: 2029 pick (to UTA) is protected 1-5

28 Milwaukee Bucks – 4



2024: Own (NOP can swap)

2026: Own (NOP can swap)

2028: Own

2029: Own

Potential pick swaps: 2

27 Philadelphia 76ers – 4



2024: Own

2026: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Note: 2025 pick (to OKC) is protected 1-6; 2027 pick (to BKN) is protected 1-8

26 Denver Nuggets – 4



2024: Own

2026: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Note: 2023 pick (to CHA) is protected 1-14; 2025 pick (to ORL) is protected 1-5; 2027 pick (to OKC) is protected 1-5

25 LA Clippers – 5



2023: Own (OKC can swap)

2025: Own (OKC can swap)

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Potential pick swaps: 2

24 Brooklyn Nets – 6



2023: Second-most favorable of BKN/HOU/PHI

2025: Own (HOU can swap)

2027: Own (HOU can swap)

2027: via PHI (protected 1-8)

2028: Own

2029: Own

Potential pick swaps: 3

23 Los Angeles Lakers – 6



2023: Own (NOP can swap)

2025: Own (if NOP did not defer in 2024)

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Potential pick swaps: 1

22 Atlanta Hawks – 6



2023: Own

2024: Own

2024: via SAC (protected 1-14)

2026: Own (SAS can swap)

2028: Own

2029: Own

Potential pick swaps: 1

21 Boston Celtics – 6



2024: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own (SAS can swap)

2029: Own

Potential pick swaps: 1

Note: 2023 pick (to IND) is protected 1-12

20 Miami Heat – 6



2023: Own

2024: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Note: 2025 pick (to OKC) is protected 1-14

19 Dallas Mavericks – 6



2024: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Note: 2023 pick (to NYK) is protected 1-10

18 Golden State Warriors – 6



2023: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Note: 2025 pick (to MEM) is protected 1-4

17 Washington Wizards – 6



2024: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Note: 2023 pick (to NYK) is protected 1-14

16 Chicago Bulls – 6



2023: via POR (protected 15-30)

2024: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Note: 2023 pick (to ORL) is protected 1-4; 2025 pick (to SAS) is protected 1-10

15 Portland Trail Blazers – 6



2024: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Note: 2023 pick (to CHI) is protected 1-14

14 Detroit Pistons – 6



2024: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Note: 2023 pick (to NYK) is protected 1-18

13 Sacramento Kings – 6



2023: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Note: 2024 pick (to ATL) is protected 1-14

12 Toronto Raptors – 7



2023: Own

2024: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

11 Phoenix Suns – 7



2023: Own

2024: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

10 Charlotte Hornets – 7



2023: via DEN (protected 1-14)

2024: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Note: 2023 pick (to SAS) is protected 1-16

9 Memphis Grizzlies – 8



2023: Own

2024: Own

2024: via GSW (protected 1-4)

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

8 Houston Rockets – 8



2023: Most favorable of HOU, OKC, BKN

2023: via MIL

2024: via BKN

2025: Own (can swap w BKN)

2026: via BKN

2027: Own (can swap w/ BKN)

2028: Own

2029: Own

Potential pick swaps: 3

Note: 2024 pick (to OKC) is protected 1-4; 2026 pick (to OKC) is protected 1-4

7 Indiana Pacers – 9



2023: Own

2023: via BOS (protected 1-12)

2023: via CLE (protected 1-14)

2024: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

6 Orlando Magic – 9



2023: Own

2023: via CHI (protected 1-4)

2024: Own

2025: Own

2025: via DEN (protected 1-5)

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

5 New Orleans Pelicans – 9



2023: Own (can swap w/ LAL)

2024: Own (can swap w/ MIL)

2024: LAL (can defer to 2025)

2025: Own

2026: Own (can swap w/ MIL)

2027: Own

2027: MIL

2028: Own

2029: Own

Potential pick swaps: 3

Note: New Orleans gets MIL pick in 2025 if it falls 1-4

4 New York Knicks – 11



2023: Own

2023: via WAS (protected 1-14)

2023: via DAL (protected 1-10)

2023: via DET (protected 1-18)

2024: Own

2025: Own

2025: via MIL (protected 1-4 or NOP)

2026: Own

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

3 San Antonio Spurs – 11



2023: Own

2023: via CHA (protected 1-16)

2024: Own

2025: Own

2025: via ATL

2025: via CHI (protected 1-10)

2026: Own (can swap w/ ATL)

2027: Own

2027: via ATL

2028: Own (can swap w/ BOS)

2029: Own

Potential pick swaps: 1

2 Utah Jazz – 14



2023: Own

2023: Least favorable of BKN, HOU, PHI

2023: via MIN

2025: Own

2025: via CLE

2025: via MIN

2026: Best of UTA, MIN, CLE

2027: Own

2027: via MIN

2027: via CLE

2028: Own (can swap w/ CLE)

2029: Own

2029: via CLE

2029: via MIN (protected 1-5)

Potential pick swaps: 3

Note: 2024 pick (to OKC) is protected 1-10

1 Oklahoma City Thunder – 15



2023: Own (can swap w/ LAC)

2024: Own

2024: via HOU (protected 1-4)

2024: via UTA (protected 1-10)

2024: via LAC

2025: Own (can swap w/ HOU if 11-30 or LAC)

2025: via MIA (protected 1-14)

2025: via PHI (protected 1-6)

2026: via HOU (protected 1-4)

2026: Own

2026: via LAC

2027: via DEN 1-5

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

Potential pick swaps: 2