Future Duke basketball star throws down insane double-clutch dunk

Montverde Academy (Fla.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball signee Sean Stewart, Hosted fellow Powerhouse prep school IMG Academy (Fla.) on Thursday night as part of the NIBC Sports Sunshine Classic. Montverde prevailed, 80-55, and one could say Stewart’s slam late in the fourth quarter was symbolic of his team’s dominance.

Stewart, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound aggressive power forward who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and committed to the Blue Devils more than a year ago, showed off his quick pump fake and blow-by ability before shaking off another defender in midair with a double-clutch hammer that Shook the building.

SportsCenter NEXT gave the future Blue Devil its seal of approval with the following tweet:

“Duke fans, get excited about this guy,” ESPN’s Paul Biancardi said during the broadcast about Sean Stewart, the son of former eight-year NBA power forward Michael Stewart.

Judging by the following highlight from the second quarter, Blue Devil faithful also have plenty to drool over when it comes to Stewart’s prowess as an Athletic shot-blocker on the other end of the floor:

All five 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prizes have signed their national letter of intent. The class consists of Sean Stewart in addition to five-star point guard Caleb Foster, five-star combo guard Jared McCain, five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and five-star power forward TJ Power. They all rank inside the top 25.

