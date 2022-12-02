Future Duke basketball star throws down insane double-clutch dunk

Montverde Academy (Fla.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball signee Sean Stewart, Hosted fellow Powerhouse prep school IMG Academy (Fla.) on Thursday night as part of the NIBC Sports Sunshine Classic. Montverde prevailed, 80-55, and one could say Stewart’s slam late in the fourth quarter was symbolic of his team’s dominance.

Stewart, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound aggressive power forward who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and committed to the Blue Devils more than a year ago, showed off his quick pump fake and blow-by ability before shaking off another defender in midair with a double-clutch hammer that Shook the building.

