Future Duke basketball Sharpshooter refuses to miss

Some say Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris is already the premier perimeter shooter at the prep level these days. And more folks might be making that claim after looking at the Duke basketball recruiting prize’s box score from Saturday.

Harris. a 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star who sits No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has said he models his smooth quick-release shot after Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson, did not miss in a win over Mount Saint Joseph High School at the DC National Hoops Festival at DeMatha Catholic High School ( Md.).

