Future Duke basketball player, UNC commit to play for No. 1 team

Roselle Catholic High School (NJ), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week’s preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings.

Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard’s School (NJ) for his senior year, is a 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star combo forward. At No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, he’s the highest-ranked Talent in Duke’s five-deep, top-ranked 2023 haul.

Wilcher, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound five-star combo guard, boasts a No. 19 composite ranking. He is one of only two UNC commits on the 2023 trail and the only five-star.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button