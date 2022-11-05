Future Duke basketball player, UNC commit to play for No. 1 team

Roselle Catholic High School (NJ), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week’s preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings.

Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard’s School (NJ) for his senior year, is a 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star combo forward. At No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, he’s the highest-ranked Talent in Duke’s five-deep, top-ranked 2023 haul.

Wilcher, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound five-star combo guard, boasts a No. 19 composite ranking. He is one of only two UNC commits on the 2023 trail and the only five-star.

Two other future Blue Devils play for a top-notch team in the eyes of MaxPreps.

At No. 3 in the country is Centennial High School (Calif.) and its Duke basketball commit in five-star combo guard Jared McCain, who individually ranks one spot above Wilcher at No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

Then one spot below Centennial is Paul VI High School (Va.), showcasing the sharpshooting of the most recent Blue Devil pledge in small forward Darren Harris. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star Ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. He’s Duke’s only pickup thus far among current high school juniors.

Meanwhile, in addition to Mackenzie Mgbako and Jared McCain, the 2023 Duke basketball class includes Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star point guard Caleb Foster, Worcester Academy (Mass.) five-star power forward TJ Power, and Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star power forward Sean Stewart.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.