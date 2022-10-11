Future Duke basketball guard exhibits ‘alpha’ qualities

Over the weekend, a Duke basketball commit was arguably the premier performer among the roughly 60 heralded preps at USA Basketball’s Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado.

At least, that’s how On3’s Jamie Shaw sees it. The national recruiting Analyst named Centennial High School (Calif.) senior shooting guard Jared McCain his MVP of the event and provided the following assessment of the future Blue Devil:

“In a gym filled with players bricking everything, Jared McCain’s ability to make shots stood out. [He] showcased a tough handle and a competitive nature. His team, whether 3-on-3 or 5-on-5, won more times than not. Where [his] game showed improvement here was he did not force anything; all of his buckets came within the rhythm and the feel of the game. McCain is an alpha on the floor and one who simply breeds winning.”

