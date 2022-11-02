Fusile Named Burlsworth Trophy Nominee – Football – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Offensive lineman Joe Fusile (Richmond Hill, Ga./Richmond Hill HS) is one of 81 Nominees for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy, the Burlsworth Foundation announced on Tuesday. In its 13th year, the Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

A 6-foot-6, 316-pound redshirt freshman, Fusile has started all seven games that he has appeared this season at right guard for Georgia Tech. He is the Yellow Jackets’ top-rated Offensive lineman as a run Blocker and the Jackets’ third-highest-rated lineman as a pass Blocker (min. 200 snaps), according to Pro Football Focus.

Fusile is looking to become Georgia Tech’s second Burlsworth Trophy winner, joining former Tech Offensive lineman and Georgia Tech Sports Network football Analyst Sean Bedfordwho won the Inaugural Burlsworth Trophy in 2010.

The Burlsworth Trophy is named after Brandon Burlsworth, who walked on at Arkansas in 1994, became a three-year starter and All-American and was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft. Eleven days after he was drafted, he tragically died in a car accident. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, particularly those who have limited opportunities.

Three Finalists will be selected to attend the 2022 Burslworth Trophy award ceremony on Dec. 5 in Bentonville, Ark.

Fusile and the Yellow Jackets travel to Virginia Tech on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12:30 pm and the game will be televised regionally on the ACC Regional Sports Network (RSN), which includes Bally Sports South in Georgia.

Tech Returns home on Saturday, Nov. 12 when it hosts its 2022 home finale versus Miami (Fla.). Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm A special Heroes Day ticket package, which includes an exclusive Georgia Tech Heroes Day hat, are available for purchase by clicking HERE.

Competitive Drive Initiative

