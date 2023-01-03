Fusca, Brehio Earn All-CAA Women’s Soccer Honors

ELON, NC — Elon Women’s soccer senior Abby Fusca earned first-team All-CAA honors and freshman Ashley Brehio was selected to the league’s second team and All-Rookie team, the CAA announced Wednesday.

Fusca has been sensational this season, recording the second-most points (10) and goals (four) among CAA defenders. Her 26 shots are tied for the most among league defenders, and she’s put 15 on goal, good for a .577 shot-on-goal percentage. Defensively, she’s helped the Phoenix post eight shutouts, its most since recording eight in 2015. Its five shutouts in CAA play were tied for the league lead and marked its most since joining the conference before the 2014 season.

Fusca is the fourth Elon player to earn first-team All-CAA honors, joining Kendall Ballotti (2016), Hannah Doherty (2019) and Kayla Hodges (2021).

Brehio finished the regular season tied for third among CAA freshmen in goals (six) and sixth in points (12). Both of those marks lead the Phoenix, as do her 39 shots and 19 shots on goal. The Hopkinton, NH, native’s six goals are tied for the third most by a Phoenix freshman since 2002 and are the most since Jessica Carrieri scored nine in 2019. She’s looking to become the first freshman to lead Elon in goals since Meredith Christopher scored seven en route to being named the 2017 CAA Rookie of the Year.

Brehio is the 10th Phoenix freshman to receive CAA All-Rookie Accolades and the first to make either the first or second team.

Elon will return to the pitch Thursday when it faces Towson in the CAA Championship quarterfinals. Kickoff is slated for 7 pm at Monmouth.

2022 All-CAA Women’s Soccer Honors

First Team

F – Vivian Akyirem, Northeastern

F – Nia Christopher, Towson

F – Ivey Crain, William & Mary

F – Delaney Lappin, Drexel

M – Jessie Hunt, Northeastern

M – Annalena O’Reilly, Drexel

M – Grace Powell, Charleston

D – Abby Fusca Elon

D – Jesi Rossman, Monmouth

D – Anja Suttner, Hofstra

GK – Riley Melendez, Towson

Second Team

F – Ashley Brehio Elon

F – Kayla Burroughs, UNCW

F – Phoebe Canoles, Towson

M – Jasmine Hamid, Towson

M – Alexis Legowski, Northeastern

M – Dagny Run Petursdottir, Hofstra

D – Lauren Bruno, Monmouth

D – Lily Dunbar, Drexel

D – Maja Hansson, Towson

D – Catharina von Drigalski, Stony Brook

GK – Cassie Coster, Monmouth

Third Team

F – Ellen Halseth, Hofstra

F – Lauren Karabin, Monmouth

F – Reilly Rich, Stony Brook

M – Linn Beck, Stony Brook

M – Sara D’Appolonia, Delaware

M – Wiktoria Fronc, Hofstra

M – Maddison Perna, Monmouth

D – Lea Panagiotidis, Delaware

D – Makaya Parham, UNCW

D – Shea Yocum, Charleston

GK – Holland Stam, Northeastern

2022 CAA Attacking Player of the Year: Delaney Lappin, Drexel

2022 CAA Midfielder of the Year: Annalena O’Reilly, Drexel

2022 CAA Defensive Player of the Year: Jesi Rossman, Monmouth

2022 CAA Goalkeeper of the Year: Riley Melendez, Towson

2022 CAA Rookie of the Year: Ivey Crain, William & Mary

2022 CAA Co-Coaches of the Year: Kylee Flynn, Monmouth; Ray Goon, Drexel

2022 CAA Women’s Soccer All-Rookie Team

F – Vivian Akyirem, Northeastern

M – Linn Beck, Stony Brook

F – Ashley Brehio Elon

F – Ivey Crain, William & Mary

M – Bubbles Dever, Charleston

F – Elise Duffy, Drexel

M – Wiktoria Fronc, Hofstra

GK – Odaliana Gomez, Delaware

F – Izzy Lane, Delaware

F – Summer Reimet, Monmouth

F – Dagny Run Petursdottir, Hofstra

— ELON —