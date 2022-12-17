Further Updates Given On Anthony Davis’ Foot Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis left Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to a right foot injury and he did not return to the game after halftime.

Going up for a reverse layup, Davis’ right leg/ankle appeared to get caught on Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, causing his right ankle to Bend awkwardly. Davis immediately grimaced and seemed hobbled by this injury in the first quarter, but he did end up playing in the second quarter.

Following Davis being ruled out for the remainder of the game by the Lakers after halftime, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Davis was experiencing discomfort in his right foot, but that there is hope the Lakers’ All-Star did not suffer anything severe.

Following the game, Lakers’ head Coach Darvin Ham gave an update on Anthony Davis’ injury, Clarifying that it is a “foot issue” and that Davis did have X-rays done at the arena on Friday night. Ham stated that further updates on Davis’ status would be given on Saturday.

“Obviously health is always first,” LeBron James said in his postgame remarks. “I wish the best news for sure, especially for AD.”

Thomas Bryant, who stepped up off-the-bench in Davis’ absence for the Lakers with 21 points and 6 rebounds, stated after the game that the Lakers’ big man seemed to be doing alright and that he was going to check up on him again.

Defeating the Nuggets 126-108, the Lakers are now 12-16 on the season and have won two of their three games played against Denver. However, yet another injury concern for Anthony Davis is not good, as it seems like his time with the Lakers has been defined by injuries.

Davis, who has already missed three games this year due to injury, has been playing some of the best basketball he has played since arriving in Los Angeles ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Playing in 25 games this season now, Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor.

Prior to Friday night’s game, Davis had recorded three consecutive 30-point games and had even recorded a 55-point, 17-rebound night earlier this month.

More updates on Anthony Davis’ injury and the possibility of him missing time will be given by the Lakers on Saturday.

Be sure to catch up on the newest Episode of The Fast Break Podcast Hosted by Fastbreak’s own Brett Siegel!

Streaming is Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episode every Friday.