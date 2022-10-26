Further Consideration: Movement in Columbia arts scene brings opportunities for growth | Columbia Opinion

There have been a handful of changes of late in the organism that is the Columbia arts community that should make for a kind of equilibration that will, hopefully, help us heal and position us to grow along a more fertile path.

Foremost is the movement of long-time arts leader and visual artist Michaela Pilar Brown to the late Wim Roefs’ If Art gallery on Lincoln Street in the Vista.

The loss of Roefs as a friend, advisor, and leader, was a powerful blow to Columbia — an injury that left many artists wondering to whom they would look for the kind of final word he offered in his service to the community.

Accompanying that concern, however, was the worry of what would happen to the space where Roefs Hosted some of the most innovative and influential arts projects in the area. Learning that Michaela Pilar Brown would take responsibility for a portion of the walls Roefs managed was a relief to us all.

But the Migration of Brown to a position of Merchant and back to being a more full-time working artist, after serving well as the executive director of 701 Center for Contemporary Art for two years, left another void in what is arguably one of the most exciting contemporary art organizations in the state.

Fortunately, we learned last week that Caitlin Bright, former executive director of the now defunct Tapp’s Arts Center on Main Street, is moving to the helm of 701CCA.

Bright’s experience in community arts exhibition and programming extends far beyond Main Street Columbia all the way to New York City and even the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, Italy.

Her healthy relationships with contacts in both these cities and more should serve to not only heighten the profile of South Carolina arts, but also as a bridge between our artists and gallery opportunities outside South Carolina, something that, other than Roefs’ connection to the artists of Kaiserslautern, Germany, has sorely been missing.

Bright, who served Tapp’s and then the Tapp’s Outpost in Five Points from 2014 until 2021, also brings a strong and varied collection of relationships with Columbia-based artists, having collaborated one-on-one with many artists as they have established themselves in local culture.

It will be exciting to learn how both Bright and Brown make use of their new positions to Foster the growth of the Columbia arts community as well as our profile outside of the state.

But there is only so much each woman can do within the walls of their facilities. And walls, for Columbia artists, or the lack thereof, is one of the greatest challenges they face.

In the absence of a centralized location where artists can gather to show their work and experience the important growth that comes from discourse, collaboration, and frankly, comparison of one’s work to that of another, the Columbia arts community is missing an integral component: a space that serves as the heart of the organism that is the arts community.

Certainly, Stormwater Studios in the Vista on Pendleton Street, is home to 10 elite artists with a designated studio for the University of South Carolina’s School of Visual Art and Design and rental opportunities for additional artists, but only Occasionally can it offer multi-artist exhibitions for non-resident artists.

It is a wonderful place to gather, view, and learn from selected shows. But it is not the kind of place Tapp’s Arts Center on Main Street was when, under Bright’s direction, the Massive venue changed monthly, and an ever-evolving cadre of artists could explore new prompts and opportunities to grow individually and as a cohort.

And certainly again, local arts groups, spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic, have adapted and made use of front yard, neighborhood art shows like the Cottontown Art Crawl and Melrose Art in the Yard to show work. But as inclusive and important as these events are, they are rarely juried, nor are they able to offer discussion panels, demonstrations, or collaborative opportunities.

My own organization, the Jasper Project, has established the mission of locating walls on which we can facilitate art shows for the community, making use of restaurant spaces, sidewalk windows, and Theater lobbies as exhibition sites, as well as offering a virtual gallery space for small, modestly priced works.

But our efforts suffer the same limitations that pop-up community showings do.

What Columbia needs more of is walls.

We need walls for our visual artists to show their work. Walls to make squares for dancers, musicians, and actors to perform in. Walls for artists of all disciplines to meet in the middle of and be the organism that is the Columbia arts community.

Then we can more easily hear and feel the beating heart that unites us all.