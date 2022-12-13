Furman vs. NC State prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 13 best bets from proven model

The Furman Paladins will go on the road for the first time this month when they face the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday night. Furman has won five of its last six games, including an 82-67 win over Winthrop on Saturday. NC State has lost two of its last three games, falling to Miami (Fla.) in an 80-73 final its last time out. NC State is 5-4-2 against the spread, while Furman is 3-5 ATS this season

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm ET. The Wolfpack are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Furman vs. NC State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 156.

Furman vs. NC State spread: NC State -6.5

Furman vs. NC State over/under: 156 points

Furman vs. NC State money line: NC State -290, Furman +235

Featured Game | NC State Wolfpack vs. Furman Paladins

Why Furman can cover

Furman has been one of the best offensive teams in college basketball so far this season, averaging 82.3 points per game. The Paladins have won five of their last six games, including an 82-67 win over Winthrop on Saturday. They opened this stretch with one of their best performances of the season, rolling to a 79-60 win against South Carolina several weeks ago.

The Paladins are coming off a strong defensive outing, holding Winthrop to 23.8% shooting on 3-pointers. NC State struggled on the defensive end against Miami, allowing 57.1% shooting from the floor and 50% shooting from downtown. Furman is led by the duo of Mike Bothwell and Jalen Slawson, who are combining to average more than 35 points per game.

Why NC State can cover

NC State struggled in the second half against Miami on Saturday, but it held a 16-point lead in the first half of that game. The Wolfpack have plenty of scoring prowess to match up with Furman, as they are averaging 81 points per contest. They are led by Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner, who are each scoring more than 17 points per game.

Furman has had some defensive struggles this season, allowing 85 points in a loss to High Point last week. The Paladins also gave up 82 points to Old Dominion in November, so they are going to have trouble keeping pace with NC State on Tuesday. They have only covered the spread twice in their last seven games, and NC State has won six of its last seven home games.

