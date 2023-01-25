Fundraising goal achieved for new Recreation center in Wellesley

Goal was $2.5 million, $3.9 million was raised through the Something for Everyone Capital Campaign

Wellesley Township came through in a big way to support the community’s new Recreation center.

The Something for Everyone Capital Campaign officially came to a close, with the campaign smashing its $2.5 million fundraising goal. Officials say the campaign brought in $3.9 million.

“This community has a long history of rallying behind local initiatives, and the support this project has received from all parts of our Township is just another example of our Incredible community spirit.” Chris Martin, campaign chair, said in a news release.

In addition to donations from residents and businesses, naming rights for the new facility also sold out.

“The Something for Everyone Campaign Team has truly outdone themselves organizing and surpassing their fundraising goal for the Recreation facility,” added Wellesley Mayor, Joe Nowak.

Construction has already started on the new $27 million Recreation center. The 62,000 square-foot facility is slated to open in the fall.

It will include a single ice pad, a walking track, two soccer fields, a gymnasium/community center, plus a skateboard park.