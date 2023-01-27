Funding for arts, music education

The Simi Valley Unified School District anticipates receiving $9.6 million from the state, with most of the funds being allocated for arts and music education programs.

SVUSD trustees last week unanimously agreed on a tentative plan to use the funds coming from the state’s $3.5-billion Arts, Music and Instructional Materials Discretionary Block Grant.

The funds were allocated to school districts based on average daily attendance for grades K-12 during the 2021-22 school year. SVUSD received one-half of the funds in December 2022, and officials anticipate the remaining half will become available this spring.

It’s Jan. 17, school trustees discussed and approved a spending plan for the grant money. However, they also learned that funding from the grant could be reduced by about $3.2 million if the state chooses to cut allocations in the months to come.

The one-time Proposition 98 grant money, which must be spent by June 2026, can be used by districts for learning tools in arts and music, instructional materials and multilingual school library books, among other things.

Uses also include operational costs, such as those associated with retirement, healthcare and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In SVUSD, about $3.8 million will be allocated for arts and music education programs, which includes $500,000 for musical equipment purchases throughout the district, $500,000 for art supplies and about $2.8 million for theater and performance art equipment.

Jerry Block, the district’s Assistant superintendent of educational services, said the equipment is especially important because there are new performing arts facilities at local schools.

Another $3 million from the grant is slated to cover district operational costs, including medical and retirement benefits, and $1.5 million will go toward professional development and instructional materials.

About $1 million will be used for improving “school climate,” which includes training in de-escalation techniques, Restorative justice (a nonpunitive approach to handling conflict), media and digital literacy, physical education, and learning through play.

“We also plan to update our middle school computer labs and update elementary and middle schools maker-spaces,” Block said.

Another $150,000 is slated to be spent on diverse and culturally relevant books for school libraries.

There is a possibility that the district could end up receiving less than $9.6 million. That’s because Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed cutting Proposition 98 grant funding by $1.2 billion in order to cover a $22.5 billion budget deficit,

If that happens, the district could receive one-third less of its anticipated total allocation.

“Whether that comes to be we’re not sure yet,” Block said.

On a positive note, the district will get additional, ongoing funding for science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) activities because the state passed Proposition 28 in November. That money will offset the same amount that could be cut from the Proposition 98 funds, Block said.

Trustee Kareem Jubran said he’d like to see campuses that don’t get as much PTA support receive funds to buy musical equipment.

Board President Sofya Bagdasaryan asked if funding was available for anti-bullying programs, which she said are especially needed in middle schools.

“That is definitely a possibility,”

Block said. “This will be a living document, so we can certainly have that ongoing discussion if we see additional needs.”

District Superintendent Hani Youssef said a lot hinges on the state budget and any cuts that may be made.

“If in fact there are cuts, this will have to be revised,” Youssef said.