Funding applications open for Fulton County artists

Creatives and cultural organizations based in Fulton County can apply for funding through the Fulton County Department of Arts and Culture now through Dec. 21.

Applications for the Fulton Contracts for Services Program are reviewed by a panel of arts professionals for artistic merit, service to the community, organizational effectiveness, and accessibility. Recipients can receive $1,000 to $50,000 to complete an arts project in 2023.

Fulton County Arts and Culture Director David Manuel said the program is about making the arts sustainable.

“We’re not just funding artists and arts organizations; we’re coming alongside them to help them with their infrastructure,” Manuel said. “So throughout the year, we’re doing workshops. We’re doing virtual workshops in terms of how to strengthen yourself inside out.”

Fulton County has been funding arts programs for at least 30 years. During 2020, Fulton Arts continued funding artists, and made technological accommodations for projects. Manuel said as more outdoor performances return, Fulton Arts aims to be at the forefront of supporting the creative community.

Over 190 different programs received funding from Fulton Arts this year. Notable recipients include the Botanical Gardens, the BronzeLens Film Festival, and Solo artist Tracy Murrell. Murrell is showcasing an exhibit on Haitian Transmigration at the Hammonds House Museum through Dec. 16.