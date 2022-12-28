Fun Things to Do in New Jersey This January: Art, Concerts and More

Looking for fun this January? Check out these events and activities happening all over New Jersey.

Please note that all schedules are subject to change; visit each venue’s website for more information.

Art

Christina de Gennaro

Opens Jan 22

The Hunterdon Art Museum is exhibiting the drawings of Cristina de Gennaro, with compositions inspired by and depicting the desert floors of New Mexico. De Gennaro says she framed her work depicting sagebrush, weeds and parched soil to be decentered, claustrophobic and uncomfortable. Wednesday-Sunday, 11 am-5 pm; General admission $5-$7. Hunterdon Art Museum, Clinton. hunterdonartmuseum.org

Samuel Fosso: Affirmative Acts

Thru Jan 29

Samuel Fosso is a Nigerian-Cameroonian artist and photographer whose current exhibition is composed of self-portraits. Fosso makes statements on identity and consumption through fashion, makeup and visual References to pop culture and African history. Tuesday-Saturday, hours vary. Art is Hulfish, Princeton. artmuseum.princeton.edu

Comedy

Jimmy Shubert

Jan 20-21

Jimmy Shubert is a true comedic veteran, having performed on stage since the early 1980s. He’s also had recurring roles on The King of Queens and Entourage. Now Shubert is bringing his Everyman observations to Uncle Vinnie’s. 9 p.m.; $25-$56. Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club, Point Pleasant Beach. unclevinniescomedyclub.com

Vic DiBitetto

Jan 21

Vic DiBitetto, the “Donkey of Comedy,” has amassed hundreds of millions of views across his social media channels for his outlandish observational humor. He’s looking to make some more memories and share some laughs with an audience in Newton. 8 p.m.; $44-$59. The Newton Theatre, Newton. skypac.org

Music

Eric Rachmany

Jan 20

San Francisco native Eric Rachmany is best known as the lead singer and songwriter of the Grammy-nominated reggae rock band Rebelution. Now, he’s hitting the road on a solo tour to perform acoustic covers and versions of some of Rebelution’s biggest hits. 7 p.m.; $29-$35. The Stone Pony, Asbury Park. stoneponyonline.com

Joe Bataan

Jan 28

Legendary New York Latin soul artist Joe Bataan was born and raised in Spanish Harlem, surrounded by diverse cultural and musical influences. His music has blended a multitude of genres for nearly 60 years, including soul, disco, funk and hip-hop. 8 p.m.; $25. White Eagle Hall, Jersey City. whiteeaglehalljc.com

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Jan 28

Formed in Colorado in 1986, Big Head Todd and the Monsters are a rock band that combines elements of other genres such as blues, folk, country, funk and jazz. Their most well-known work is their 1993 album Sister Sweetlywhich has gone Platinum in the US. 8 p.m.; $49-$74. The Newton Theatre, Newton. skypac.org

Special Events

Stomp

Jan 7

Originally premiering in the United Kingdom in 1991, Stomp has since become a global phenomenon, making various TV Appearances and Performing at live events and Celebrations all over the world. This explosive and unique show avoids conventional percussion instruments, instead using everyday objects to create rhythm. 3 p.m., 8 p.m.; $49-$89. Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown. mayoarts.org

Monster Jam

Jan 27-29

Prudential Center is hosting Monster Jam over the final weekend of the month. This action-packed, supersized monster-truck event features races, skill and freestyle competitions, and Fearless drivers. Make a pit stop in Newark for an evening of cool Tricks and sick flips! Showtimes vary; $20-$110. Prudential Center, Newark. prucenter.com

Stage

Dragons and Mythical Beasts

Jan 15

Dragons and Mythical Beasts, the magical, Olivier Award-nominated show from London’s West End, is coming to the Garden State. Bring the whole family and get up close and personal with legendary creatures. 1 p.m., 5 p.m.; $19-$54. State Theater New Jersey, New Brunswick. stnj.org

Living & Breathing

Opens Jan 28

From Texas playwright Mando Alvarado and director Rebecca Martinez, this play centers on an art piece that is a living Latino behaving as a statue. The statements behind the piece affect a diverse group of three friends. Showtimes vary; $30-$60. Two River Theatre, Red Bank. tworivertheater.org

Mark Evans

Jan 29

Mark Evans is a Welsh actor, singer and dancer with theatrical credits like Waitress, Wicked and The Book of Mormon under his belt. Now, he’s bringing his Solo Cabaret show, Hide and Seekin New Jersey. 7 p.m.; $30. South Orange Performing Arts Center, South Orange. sopacnow.org

Benefits

ART OF Salsa and Bachata

Jan 21

Part of the Arts Council of Princeton’s ART OF events series, this event teaches participants how to dance salsa and bachata. The event is going to have an expert instructor and a DJ for a party after the lesson to test out what you’ve learned. There’s also going to be drinks and food, and proceeds support “smART kids,” the Arts Council’s arts enrichment program for underprivileged middle school students. 7-11 p.m.; $125. Arts Council of Princeton, Princeton. artscouncilofprinceton.org

The Chili Run

Jan 29

This 2-mile run/walk in Pitman benefits the HEADstrong Foundation. Each runner receives a complimentary t-shirt, a serving of chili and a beer. Vegetarian chili is also available. The event culminates with a post-run party that includes a DJ and an ugly sweater competition. 10 am; $40. Carolina Blue, Pitman. gooddayforarun.com

