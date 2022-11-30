Fun Things to Do in New Jersey in December: Art, Concerts and More
Looking for fun this December? Check out these events and activities happening all over New Jersey.
Art
Collective Yearning: Black Women Artists from the Zimmerli Art Museum
Thru Dec 11
This month is your last chance to see this exhibition of prints, photographs and multimedia works from Black women—established and emerging artists alike—many of whom are from New Jersey, Manhattan and Philadelphia. Wednesday-Sunday, varying hours; FREE. Zimmerli Art Museum, New Brunswick. zimmerli.rutgers.edu
Saya Woolfalk: Field Notes From the Empathic Universe
Thru Dec 31
Multimedia artist Saya Woolfalk’s exhibition, “Field Notes From the Empathic Universe,” is a unique blend of portraits, landscapes, videos, digital collages and murals. $8-$10. Newark Museum of Art, Newark. newarkmuseumart.org
Comedy
Russell Peters
December 3
Emmy- and Peabody award–winning Canadian Comedian Russell Peters is hitting the road with his humorous observations on culture and his own childhood. Peters is best known for being the first Comedian to get a Netflix stand-up special (2013’s Notorious). 7 p.m.; $51-$101. New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark. njpac.org
Scott Seiss
December 16-17
Scott Seiss has garnered millions of views on TikTok and Instagram for his videos reenacting interactions with rude and annoying customers during his time as an Ikea employee. Now Seiss is hitting the road to get audiences Laughing with more of his relatable humor. 7:30 & 10 p.m.; $22-$33. Bananas Comedy Club, Rutherford. bananascomedyclub.com
Music
Patti LaBelle
December 1
The Grammy-winning “Godmother of Soul,” who has been captivating audiences with her powerful vocal abilities since the early 1960s, will be taking the stage at the State Theater this December. 8 p.m.; $49-$209. State Theater New Jersey, New Brunswick. stnj.org
Daddy Yankee
December 8
Ahead of his retirement, the “King of Reggaeton” is embarking on a Farewell concert tour in support of his final studio album, Legendaddy. The Puerto Rican superstar is best known for his 2004 hit single “Gasolina,” and his collaboration with Luis Fonsi on the 2017 international hit “Despacito.” 8 p.m.; $130-$895. Prudential Center, Newark. prucenter.com
Dogs in a Pile
Dec 17
This five-piece band from Asbury Park blends rock, jazz, funk and psychedelia influences. They’re returning to the Stone Pony after selling out the venue in the summer of 2021. 8 p.m.; $25-$30. The Stone Pony, Asbury Park. stoneponyonline.com
Nefesh Mountain
December 21
Nefesh Mountain is putting on a special Hanukkah show. The boundary-pushing bluegrass group released its third album, Songs for the Sparrowslast year. 7:30 p.m.; $23-$33. South Orange Performing Arts Center, South Orange. sopacnow.org
Special Events
Neil DeGrasse Tyson
December 8
Famed astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson has studied and taught at some of the most prestigious universities in the country, earning countless awards and honors along the way. Tyson will be discussing his latest book, Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilizationand how having a Cosmic perspective can influence the world around us. 7:30 p.m.; $39.50-$199.50. New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark. njpac.org
Rupi Kaur
December 12
Rupi Kaur made a name for herself when her 2014 self-published debut collection of poems, Milk and Honeybecame an international sensation, selling millions of copies. Kaur has since published two more collections, and will be touring to perform both published and unpublished pieces about love, loss, mental health, growth and friendship. 7:30 p.m.; $39-$59. Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank. thebasie.org
Stage
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
December 1
Adapted from the beloved television Christmas special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is coming to life onstage. Bring the entire family to kick off the holiday season with this classic! 2 & 7:30 p.m.; $35-$59. Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank. thebasie.org
The Sound of Music
Opens Dec 2
The famous Paper Mill Playhouse will ring in the holidays with a production of The Sound of Musican adaptation of the 1959 Tony-winning Broadway show and the 1965 Oscar-winning film. Showtimes vary; $50-$145. Paper Mill Playhouse, Millburn. papermill.org
Benefits
Jingle & Mingle
December 8
Join the Brielle Education Foundation’s first event since December 2019 for a festive night of mingling, live music, appetizers and finger foods, an open bar featuring wine and beer, and a grand-prize auction for a six-person electric golf cart. Funds will benefit the students of Brielle Elementary School. 7 p.m.; $100. Boatyard401, Point Pleasant Beach. befnj.org
Ugly Sweater Murder Mystery Dinner
Dec 17
The Collingswood Foundation for the Arts is hosting this event. Tickets include two drink vouchers and a buffet dinner; the night will also include raffles, a silent auction and an ugly sweater contest. Proceeds will benefit the CFFA Inaugural Scholarship and the revitalization of the Scottish Rite Auditorium. 5 p.m.; $50. Collingswood Grand Ballroom, Collingswood. scottishriteauditorium.com
