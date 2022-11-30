Fun Things to Do in New Jersey in December: Art, Concerts and More

Looking for fun this December? Check out these events and activities happening all over New Jersey.

Please note that all schedules are subject to change; visit each venue’s website for more information.

Art

Collective Yearning: Black Women Artists from the Zimmerli Art Museum

Thru Dec 11

This month is your last chance to see this exhibition of prints, photographs and multimedia works from Black women—established and emerging artists alike—many of whom are from New Jersey, Manhattan and Philadelphia. Wednesday-Sunday, varying hours; FREE. Zimmerli Art Museum, New Brunswick. zimmerli.rutgers.edu

Saya Woolfalk: Field Notes From the Empathic Universe

Thru Dec 31

Multimedia artist Saya Woolfalk’s exhibition, “Field Notes From the Empathic Universe,” is a unique blend of portraits, landscapes, videos, digital collages and murals. $8-$10. Newark Museum of Art, Newark. newarkmuseumart.org

Comedy

Russell Peters

December 3

Emmy- and Peabody award–winning Canadian Comedian Russell Peters is hitting the road with his humorous observations on culture and his own childhood. Peters is best known for being the first Comedian to get a Netflix stand-up special (2013’s Notorious). 7 p.m.; $51-$101. New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark. njpac.org

Scott Seiss

December 16-17

Scott Seiss has garnered millions of views on TikTok and Instagram for his videos reenacting interactions with rude and annoying customers during his time as an Ikea employee. Now Seiss is hitting the road to get audiences Laughing with more of his relatable humor. 7:30 & 10 p.m.; $22-$33. Bananas Comedy Club, Rutherford. bananascomedyclub.com

Music

Patti LaBelle

December 1

The Grammy-winning “Godmother of Soul,” who has been captivating audiences with her powerful vocal abilities since the early 1960s, will be taking the stage at the State Theater this December. 8 p.m.; $49-$209. State Theater New Jersey, New Brunswick. stnj.org

Daddy Yankee

December 8

Ahead of his retirement, the “King of Reggaeton” is embarking on a Farewell concert tour in support of his final studio album, Legendaddy. The Puerto Rican superstar is best known for his 2004 hit single “Gasolina,” and his collaboration with Luis Fonsi on the 2017 international hit “Despacito.” 8 p.m.; $130-$895. Prudential Center, Newark. prucenter.com

Dogs in a Pile

Dec 17

This five-piece band from Asbury Park blends rock, jazz, funk and psychedelia influences. They’re returning to the Stone Pony after selling out the venue in the summer of 2021. 8 p.m.; $25-$30. The Stone Pony, Asbury Park. stoneponyonline.com

Nefesh Mountain

December 21

Nefesh Mountain is putting on a special Hanukkah show. The boundary-pushing bluegrass group released its third album, Songs for the Sparrowslast year. 7:30 p.m.; $23-$33. South Orange Performing Arts Center, South Orange. sopacnow.org

Special Events

Neil DeGrasse Tyson

December 8

Famed astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson has studied and taught at some of the most prestigious universities in the country, earning countless awards and honors along the way. Tyson will be discussing his latest book, Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilizationand how having a Cosmic perspective can influence the world around us. 7:30 p.m.; $39.50-$199.50. New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark. njpac.org

Rupi Kaur

December 12

Rupi Kaur made a name for herself when her 2014 self-published debut collection of poems, Milk and Honeybecame an international sensation, selling millions of copies. Kaur has since published two more collections, and will be touring to perform both published and unpublished pieces about love, loss, mental health, growth and friendship. 7:30 p.m.; $39-$59. Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank. thebasie.org

Stage

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

December 1

Adapted from the beloved television Christmas special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is coming to life onstage. Bring the entire family to kick off the holiday season with this classic! 2 & 7:30 p.m.; $35-$59. Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank. thebasie.org

The Sound of Music

Opens Dec 2

The famous Paper Mill Playhouse will ring in the holidays with a production of The Sound of Musican adaptation of the 1959 Tony-winning Broadway show and the 1965 Oscar-winning film. Showtimes vary; $50-$145. Paper Mill Playhouse, Millburn. papermill.org

Benefits

Jingle & Mingle

December 8

Join the Brielle Education Foundation’s first event since December 2019 for a festive night of mingling, live music, appetizers and finger foods, an open bar featuring wine and beer, and a grand-prize auction for a six-person electric golf cart. Funds will benefit the students of Brielle Elementary School. 7 p.m.; $100. Boatyard401, Point Pleasant Beach. befnj.org

Ugly Sweater Murder Mystery Dinner

Dec 17

The Collingswood Foundation for the Arts is hosting this event. Tickets include two drink vouchers and a buffet dinner; the night will also include raffles, a silent auction and an ugly sweater contest. Proceeds will benefit the CFFA Inaugural Scholarship and the revitalization of the Scottish Rite Auditorium. 5 p.m.; $50. Collingswood Grand Ballroom, Collingswood. scottishriteauditorium.com

