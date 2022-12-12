Fun Things To Do at Disney’s Castaway Cay!

If you’re looking to go on a Tropical vacation, have fun in the sun, and want to incorporate some Disney magic, then a Disney Cruise is just for you! The destination is always important to keep in mind; you will want to travel somewhere that offers many different activities and gives you those core memories that last a lifetime! Disney Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island, is reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests on Bahamian and Caribbean cruises. It offers everything you need for the Ultimate Tropical vacation with Disney magic.

Once you are off the ship, you will experience balmy Tropical weather and world-class Recreation on a Bahamian Oasis with signature Disney hospitality. Grab a beach towel and use your convenient Key to the World cards for retail transactions on the island. Everything you could possibly need for a beach day is there—from lounge chairs and beach umbrellas to tasty food and family-friendly entertainment. Castaway Cay visitors find an island completely outfitted for premium family leisure. Ample amenities include sprawling beaches, glittering Lagoons teeming with sea life, splash-worthy water play areas, scenic walking trails, open-air BBQ dining locations serving complimentary meals, two shops featuring Castaway Cay gifts and souvenirs, free Tram transportation around the island, and more.

All of this already sounds amazing, right?! There’s so much to experience on the island, so we have compiled a list of the top things to do while visiting so you can decide how to make the most of your time on this gorgeous island.

Castaway Family Beach

Have a blast sailing, paddling a kayak, or swimming and snorkeling in the blue lagoon.

Enjoy a feast at Cookie’s BBQ.

Take advantage of a host of good-time activities, from lively music and dancing at the Gazebo to tetherball, volleyball, and soccer at the Sports Beach. Children can even engage in an array of supervised games at the fanciful In Da Shade Game Pavilion!

Pelican Plunge

This 2,400-square-foot floating platform is adorned with Nautical Flotsam and Jetsam. At this water-play area and platform, which celebrates the island’s native pelicans, take a ride on one of the two twisting water slides that carry you into the refreshing lagoon. These are some pretty epic waterslides!

Snorkeling Lagoon

Snorkelers of all skill levels will be enchanted by the Undersea realm of marine life off Castaway Family Beach.

Novices can follow the Discover Trail, while more experienced snorkelers may wish to tackle the Explorer Trail.

Keep an eye out for the Hidden Mickey!

Serenity Bay

This is a secluded, adults-only Oasis exclusively for adults 18 and over.

Unwind in the heart of Serenity with an open-air Cabana massage under the swaying palm trees or frozen specialty drinks at the Castaway Air Bar.

Air Bar BBQ has hearty fare and savory dishes.

I’m doing Hideout

Teen Hideout is where teens 14 to 17 years of age can lounge, carefree, in their own slice of paradise.

In Da Shade Game Pavilion

Head over to this shaded structure, centrally located near Castaway Family Beach, to play games, such as table tennis, foosball, billiards, and basketball.

Enjoy covered seating near the lunch buffets and bars

Character Appearances

Be sure to have your camera ready because, at any time, you may come across Sightings of some of your favorite Disney Characters throughout Disney Castaway Cay!

Castaway Cay 5K

If you love running, you can go the distance on this tropical island when you take off on a Spectacular 5K around Disney Castaway Cay. The run has unbeatable views as you pass swaying palm trees. Run (or walk!) along the Airstrip to the observation tower and take the lead past sweeping shorelines to the finish line. All finishers receive an exclusive Disney Castaway Cay 5K medal.

*For an additional charge, a Premium Package option is also available for purchase before you set sail. Participants receive a Disney Castaway Cay 5K cinch sack, water bottle, and hat. This event is open to guests 10 years of age and older. Be sure to ask an Academy Travel Agent for more details if you are interested!

Boat Rentals

Set sail in the boat of your choice and embark on a Breezy excursion atop the crystal-blue waters of Castaway Cay.

You can choose between a sleek 1-person sea kayak, a Charming 4-person paddleboat, a fun 2-person aqua trike, or an active stand-up paddleboard for your water adventure!

Olaf’s Summertime Freeze

“Oh, the sky will be blue, and you guys’ll be there too

When I finally do what frozen things do in summer!”

– Olaf

Visit Olaf’s Summertime Freeze near the Pelican Point Tram stop by Castaway Cay Family Beach. This wintry watering hole features specialty frozen drinks in souvenir cups.

There are so many other fun things to do at Castaway Cay! If you’re interested in more information, would like to book activities on the island during your next cruise, or want more details on the Cruises themselves, reach out to an Academy Travel Agent today!

Are You Ready to Book Your Next Disney Cruise Vacation Today?

Be sure to call yours Academy Travel agent today for more information and help with booking your next vacation! Because here at The Kingdom Insider, we have plenty of resources for you, just a click away! We have an incredible team of dedicated Disney Cruise Line experts and Travel Planners at Academy Travel. They are ready to help you plan out every detail of your vacation, so you don’t have to worry! Call Your Travel Agent to Book, find a travel agent hereor visit AcademyTravel.com