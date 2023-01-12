Fun Photo Opportunities Coming to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at Disney

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts officially starts January 13th, 2023, so we are just a few days away. Last week we looked at the menus for each Food Studio, and now this week, we are getting a Peak at a few photo opportunities. I love the Artful Step-in Frames, but I want to try out the Paintbrush Prop + Magic Shot this year.

Here are the different PhotoPass Opportunities that Disney just shared.

During the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, you can celebrate the art of photography with themed photo ops from January 13th through February 20th, 2023!

There are quite a few places around EPCOT to Capture works of art during the festival with Disney PhotoPass Service, but below are my top 5.

Figment Magic Shots

Magic Shots are all about using your imagination, which of course leads us to Figment! This year, we’re introducing three new Magic Shots inspired by everyone’s favorite playful dragon. You can find these Magic Shots at the following locations:

Figment Wings: Most Disney PhotoPass locations in EPCOT

Figment Chalk Art: At the main entrance to the park and near the entrance to World Showcase under the Monorail beam

Figment Flying: Most Disney PhotoPass locations in EPCOT

Tiny World Magic Shot: Festival of the Arts Edition

This 360-degree shot near the main entrance of the park (now available both during the day and after dark!) has quickly become a fan favorite, so we’re giving it a bright splash of color during the festival. Even if you’ve taken this photo before, be sure to stop by for this limited-time edition.

Artful Step-in Frames

All around EPCOT, you can literally step into works of art. The more you have fun with it, the better your photos will be! I was going to include a photo in this blog post of me smiling just right in Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, but I couldn’t take the picture without laughing. Maybe next time! Disney PhotoPass Photographers will be at select locations to help you strike a perfect pose.

Paintbrush Prop + Magic Shot

Well, these Magic Shots aren’t a figment of your imagination! After 6 pm at the main entrance of the park, a photographer can offer you a special prop that creates a beautiful light painting Magic Shot when the photo appears in your gallery. Art made easy!

Pixel Stick

When the sun goes down, the famous pixel stick comes out! In my opinion, this is the photo op where our photographers’ creativity really shines. Bask in the glow of the light while a photographer creates a painting around you. Every photo taken through this method is a completely unique work of art. This photo op usually draws an audience, because even if you aren’t capturing a photo, it sure is fun – and kind of hilarious – to watch the process. It’s available near Creations Shop on the pathway to World Showcase. When you see a Giant light-up stick being masterfully twirled around, you’ll know you’re in the right place.

To easel-y (sorry, couldn’t help myself) download and share these and all of the other Disney PhotoPass photos and videos from your entire visit, you’ll want a Memory Maker or Memory Maker One Day entitlement. Learn more by clicking here.

Disney Parks Blog

If you plan to visit EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, will you participate in any of these photo opportunities?