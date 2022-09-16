Fun for all is the goal of the Downtown Fall Festival this Saturday. | News, Sports, Jobs

Festival events on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm will include the Dakota Cruisers Car Show from 9 am to 1 pm, with more than 150 cars filling the downtown Minot venue. Canadian cars will once more be able to make the trek to Minot for the annual show this year.

Also on the agenda will be performances by local talent, including Gene Putnam, a guitar and vocal stylist, and Dizzy the Clown and his famous balloon creations from 1 pm to 3 pm There will be bingo in the main court of the Fair building, face painting, food booths and more.

The Farmers’ Market will also be held Saturday, just a block off Main Street.

The family friendly event will include sidewalk sales, food vendors, Inflatables for children and a scheduled appearance by K9s from Minot Air Force Base.

The fall festival was organized by chair Denise Lindbo of Gourmet Chef.

According to information provided by festival organizers, the event had to be put on hold in 2019 and 2020 and there was a limited schedule of events in 2021. This year, however, things are expected to return to normal.