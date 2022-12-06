Fulton’s Bruce Thelen named all-state
It had been a few seasons since the Fulton football program had finished with a winning record.
Bruce Thelen played a big role in changing that for the Pirates.
The senior sparked Fulton to its first winning season since 2017 and was recognized for his role in that success by being voted as a first team 8-player all-state selection by the Associated Press.
Thelen racked up big yardage while helping the Pirates average 49.1 points, finish 7-3 and qualify for the Playoffs in their second season as an 8-player program. He had 241 carries for 2,638 yards and 37 touchdowns and completed 30 of 44 passes for 706 yards and 13 scores.
The big senior season for Thelen also included 10 catches for 212 yards and four touchdowns, while helping Fulton surpass its win total from the last three seasons combined. The Pirates finished tied for second in the Central Michigan 8-man Football Conference and picked up wins over Morrice and Portland St. Patrick.
Thelen was among three area players recognized as all-state. Morris linebacker Drew McGown and Ashley defensive back Logan Drummond were Honorable mention selections.
McGowan registered 100 tackles, including 13.5 for loss, and added two sacks. He also was a leading rusher for the Orioles with 1,486 carries and 21 scores.
Contact Brian Calloway at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.
Associated Press 8-player all-state
The Associated Press All-State eight-player football team.
Player of the Year
Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central
All-State
QB—Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central
QB—Joel Tack, Merrill
RB—Caleb Lentner, Peck
RB—Bruce Thelen, Fulton
WR—Justin Wickey, Colo
WR—Mekhi Wingfield, Concord
L—Max Nason, Powers North Central
L– Tucker Lafler, Colo
L—Steven VanConant, Peck
L—Mason Totzke, Ontonagon
LB—Collin Davis, Adrian Lenawee Christian
LB—Dillon Raab, Powers North Central
DB—Denver Coty, Merrill
DB – Jamari Hughes, Grand Rapids NorthPointe
ATH – Karter Ribble, Martin
ATH—JR Hildebrand, Martin
K – Brady McKelvey, Adrian Lenawee Christian
P—Cordell Jones-McNally, Marcellus
Coach: Brad Blauvelt, Martin
SECOND TEAM
QB—Simon Vinson, Colo
QB—Reid Haskins, Bridgman
RB—Jack McCaw, Mendon
RB—Josiah Peramaki, Munising
WR—Ryan Wolfgang, Breckenridge
WR – Gage Long, Mio
L—Riley Murk, Munising
L—Jordan Messenger, Powers North Central
L—Cameron Raftery, Merrill
L—Gibson Adema, Grand Rapids NorthPointe
LB—Collin Sitts, Breckenridge
LB—Devon Groleau, Stephenson
DB—Kane Nebel, Munising
DB – Sam Jager, Martin
ATH—Mason Salisbury, Marion
ATH – Keagan Bender, Au Gres
ATH – Michael Nunn, Farwell
K—Jacob Nolan, Rudyard
Coach: Leo Gorzinski, Powers North Central
HONORABLE MENTION
QB – DeAngelo Persons, Grand Rapids NorthPointe
RB – Dillon Croff, Gaylord St. Mary; Sam McKissack, Crystal Falls Forest Park; Isaac Paul, Rogers City, Colton Eckler, Mesick
WR – Bryce Buzzo, Ontonagon; Miguel Pedroza, Inland Lakes; Kaleb Walker, Merrill; Jake Willey, Litchfield
L—Alex Pranger, Grand Rapids NorthPointe
LB—Jacob Mattson, Munising; Drew McGowan, Morris; Hayden Johnston, Alcona; Shawn Bramer, Suttons Bay; Luke Dengler, Bay City All Saints
DB – Sam Mayer, Inland Lakes; Lee Pizana, Manistee Catholic Central; Owen Corlis, Kingston; Logan Drummond, Ashley; Aiden Bickel, Rudyard; Jaxon Laubscher, Breckenridge; Luke Schinker, Mendon
ATH – Braden Prielipp, Marion; Matthew Rahilly, Newberry
P—Jacob Sheets, Battle Creek St. Philip
Coach: Aren Cooper, Brown City; Isaac Gregory, Breckenridge; Chad Grundy, Marion; Travis Waddell, Farwell.
Voting panel: Paul Adams, Huron County View; James Cook, Traverse City Record Eagle; Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Dan Hardenbrook, Newberry News; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Patrick Nothaft, Kalamazoo Gazette; Lee Thompson, Bay City Times; Marc Vieau, Cadillac Evening News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal