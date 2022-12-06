Fulton’s Bruce Thelen named all-state

It had been a few seasons since the Fulton football program had finished with a winning record.

Bruce Thelen played a big role in changing that for the Pirates.

The senior sparked Fulton to its first winning season since 2017 and was recognized for his role in that success by being voted as a first team 8-player all-state selection by the Associated Press.

Thelen racked up big yardage while helping the Pirates average 49.1 points, finish 7-3 and qualify for the Playoffs in their second season as an 8-player program. He had 241 carries for 2,638 yards and 37 touchdowns and completed 30 of 44 passes for 706 yards and 13 scores.

The big senior season for Thelen also included 10 catches for 212 yards and four touchdowns, while helping Fulton surpass its win total from the last three seasons combined. The Pirates finished tied for second in the Central Michigan 8-man Football Conference and picked up wins over Morrice and Portland St. Patrick.

