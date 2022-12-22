Full TV schedule for Premier League, darts, NFL and more over festive period

(Getty Images)

The Christmas period is here with a traditional sack-full of sport to enjoy.

Football is back with a full menu of club games, the World Darts Championship continues, there is rugby union, the NFL, lots of horse racing and much more on the menu for a festive feast to savor.

Here are all the details (all times GMT unless stated)…

Saturday, December 24

Rugby Union: Leicester vs Gloucester (2.30pm, BT Sport 1)

NFL: Redzone (6pm, Sky Sports Mix), Raiders vs Steelers (1.15am, Sky Sports Main Event & NFL)

Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day

Cricket: Australia vs South Africa (11.30pm, BT Sport 1)

NFL: Packers vs Dolphins (5pm, Sky Sports Main Event & NFL), Broncos vs Rams (9.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event & NFL), Cardinals vs Bucaneers (1am, Sky Sports Main Event & NFL)

NBA: Philadelphia vs New York (5pm, Sky Sports Football & Mix), LA Lakers vs Dallas (7.30pm, Sky Sports Football & Mix), Milwaukee vs Boston (10pm, Sky Sports Football & Mix), Golden State vs Memphis (1am, Sky Sports Football & Mix), Phoenix vs Denver (3.30am, Sky Sports Arena & Main Event)

Monday, December 26 – Boxing Day

Football: Premier League – Brentford vs Tottenham (12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video), Crystal Palace vs Fulham (3pm, Amazon Prime Video), Everton vs Wolves (3pm, Amazon Prime Video), Leicester vs Newcastle (3pm, Amazon Prime Video), Southampton vs Brighton ( 3pm, Amazon Prime Video), Aston Villa vs Liverpool (5.30pm, Amazon Prime Video), Arsenal vs West Ham (8pm, Amazon Prime Video)

EFL – Sunderland vs Blackburn (12pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Football), Cardiff vs QPR (5.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Football), Luton vs Norwich (7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Football)

Cricket: Pakistan vs New Zealand (6am, Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket) Australia vs South Africa (11.30pm, BT Sport 1)

Horse racing: Kempton Christmas Festival (12.30pm, ITV4)

NFL: Colts vs Chargers (1am, Sky Sports Main Event & NFL)

NBA: Brooklyn vs Cleveland (12am, Sky Sports Mix)

Tuesday, December 27

Football: Premier League – Chelsea vs Bournemouth (5.30pm, Amazon Prime Video), Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest (8pm, Amazon Prime Video)

EFL – Leyton Orient vs Stevenage (12pm, Sky Sports Football), Bolton vs Derby (2.45pm, Sky Sports Football), Reading vs Swansea (5pm, Sky Sports Football), Burnley vs Birmingham (7.30pm, Sky Sports Football)

Rugby Union: Harlequins vs Bristol (3.45pm, BT Sport 1)

Cricket: Pakistan vs New Zealand (6am, Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket) Australia vs South Africa (11.30pm, BT Sport 1)

Darts: World Darts Championship (12pm & 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Arena)

Wednesday, December 28

Football: Leeds vs Manchester City (8pm, Amazon Prime Video), Hibernian vs Celtic (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Football)

Cricket: Pakistan vs New Zealand (6am, Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket) Australia vs South Africa (11.30pm, BT Sport 1)

Darts: World Darts Championship (12pm & 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Arena)

Horse racing: Leopardstown Christmas Festival (12.45pm, ITV4)

Thursday, December 29

Football: QPR vs Luton (6pm, Sky Sports Football), Blackpool vs Sheffield United (8pm, Sky Sports Football)

Cricket: Pakistan vs New Zealand (6am, Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket) Australia vs South Africa (11.30pm, BT Sport 1)

Darts: World Darts Championship (12pm & 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Arena)

Friday, December 30

Football: Liverpool vs Leicester (8pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

Rugby Union: Sale vs Leicester (7pm, BT Sport 1)

Cricket: Pakistan vs New Zealand (6am, Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket) Australia vs South Africa (11.30pm, BT Sport 1)

Darts: World Darts Championship (12pm & 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Arena)

NFL: Cowboys vs Titans (12am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event)

NBA: LA Lakers vs Atlanta (12.30am, Sky Sports Mix)

Saturday, December 31

Football: Wolves vs Manchester United (11.30am, BT Sport 1), Brighton vs Arsenal (5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

Rugby Union: Saracens vs Exeter (2.30pm, BT Sport 2)

Darts: World Darts Championship (12pm & 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Arena)

Horse racing: Newbury Challow Hurdle Day (1pm, ITV4)

NBA: LA Clippers vs Indiana (8.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Mix), Cleveland vs Chicago (12am, Sky Sports Main Event & Mix)

Sunday, January 1

Football: Tottenham vs Aston Villa (2pm, Sky Sports Premier League), Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea (4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

Rugby Union: Northampton v Harlequins (2pm, BT Sport 1)

Darts: World Darts Championship (12pm & 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Arena)

Horse racing: Cheltenham New Year’s Day (1pm, ITV)

NFL: Rams vs Chargers (1am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event)

NBA: Boston vs Denver (12am, Sky Sports Main Event & Mix)

Monday, January 2

Football: Maidstone vs Dagenham & Redbridge (2.30pm, BT Sport 1), Brentford vs Liverpool (5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

Darts: World Darts Championship (12pm & 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Arena)

NFL: Bills vs Bengals (1am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event)