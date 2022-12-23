Full Swing Golf and Titleist deliver increased accuracy in launch monitor

To paraphrase the popular EF Hutton commercials in the 1970s, when Tiger Woods talks, manufacturers listen.

As a Full Swing Golf, Inc., Ambassador and Investor since 2015, Woods has been an Advocate for the company’s innovative technology, going so far as to credit its Pro Series Simulator and Virtual Greens as reasons why he won the Tour Championship in 2018.

Tiger Woods works on the range with a Full Swing launch monitor at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Tiger Woods, a noted data junkie, used a Full Swing monitor on the range at this year’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button