Full STEAM Ahead receives grant funding | News, Sports, Jobs

Full STEAM Ahead has received grant funding from the Souris Valley United Way to expand its programming to after-school programs in the Minot Public Schools. It also has received funding from the Aggie Foundation that will help fund the purchase of new robots for its competitive teams.

Full STEAM Ahead is a nonprofit organization in Minot that formed in 2017. Full STEAM Ahead is an umbrella organization that melds youth arts with science, technology, engineering and math. Make a Scene Kid’s Theater, Minot Robotics, Minot 3-6-year-old T-ball, Minot Youth Kickball League and Kid’s Clay all fall under this umbrella.

In information from Souris Valley United Way, Allison Auch, executive director of Full STEAM Ahead, said there has been a gap in access that students have to after-school programs due to a lack of transportation. With the help of Souris Valley United Way funding, Full STEAM Ahead can expand its reach to more students in 11 schools in the Minot area and the surrounding regions.

“This is our third year of receiving funding from Souris Valley United Way, which is amazing to help continue to develop and grow our program. … It has been huge,” Auch said.

This partnership with Souris Valley United Way is Heavily supporting Full STEAM Ahead’s newest program, the After School Enrichment Program, which enables these programs to receive robotics, theater, Pottery and other programs Full STEAM Ahead has to offer at the schools themselves.

“We take programs into the schools for one day a week for four weeks,” Auch said. “We’re in almost every elementary school within a 30-mile radius of Minot.”

Full STEAM Ahead plans to kick off the After School Enrichment Program again this October with current schools on its roster and possibly with Minot Public Schools.

Aggie Foundation is donating $2,300 to Full STEAM Ahead. The donation specifically will help Full STEAM Ahead by providing robots for its Robotics Program in its competitions, both nationally and internationally.

“Trying to piece together sponsors is hard sometimes, so with a big donor [Aggie Foundation] like that, it just makes it possible for all of our teams.” Auch said. “The robots are used year-round, which is huge.”

The Aggie Foundation supports a broad spectrum of local organizations fulfilling their missions in North Dakota.

“Education should be continuously supported,” said Terry Peterson, Aggie Foundation Board president. “We believe in what Allison and her team are doing at Full STEAM Ahead and we’re Grateful to be able to Donate to their cause for the community and improving educational outreach.”