Full Game Promotions for Owl Men’s and Women’s Basketball Announced

KENNESAW, Ga. – Kennesaw State men’s and Women’s basketball will have a wide variety of game Promotions over the next three months as the Athletic department announced the full single-game and season-long Promotions on Wednesday.

Halftime acts enjoyable for fans of all ages will make their way into the Convocation Center like Red Panda, balancing act Cristin Sandu, and the Halftime Dogs.

Among the highlights for the men’s schedule are three t-shirt give-away nights, with a Black Out on Jan. 12 against Jacksonville, a White Out on Jan. 26 against Austin Peay, and a Gold Rush on Feb. 16 against Liberty.

The Owls will have their annual Alumni Day as part of a double-header with the Women’s team on Feb. 11, while this year’s Faculty/Staff Appreciation Game will be held during the Jan. 26 doubleheaders for both teams. Senior game for the KSU men will be on Feb. 18 against Queens.

For the Owl women, KSU will again hold a Blue Out, with 1,000 free t-shirts for the game on Jan. 19 against Jacksonville State. Jan. 26 is also a White Out for the women, while Feb. 23 is the Owls’ Black Out contest when they take on FGCU. Senior Night for the women is set for March 1 against Queens.

Full Promotional Schedule

There are also opportunities for groups to perform at Halftime during men’s and women’s basketball games, while youth basketball teams will have the chance to take the court with the KSU teams as anthem Buddies during the national anthem. For those interested in either one, please reach out to Shawn Betz at [email protected].

Season-Long

Anthem Buddies: Give your team of Jr. Owls the chance to take the court with their favorite KSU team during the national anthem.

Halftime Performance: Display your group’s talents in front of your fellow Owls fans during Halftime of a KSU home game. Performances will have 5 minutes on the court. Please visit this link to sign up for this and more group experiences.

Tees for Threes – Every time an Owl hits a three this season, get up and make some noise for a t-shirt.

Men’s Basketball

December 17 vs Georgia College – Home for the Holidays/Toy Drive: Santa will be making an appearance for pictures with fans in the Convocation Center lobby from 1-2:30 pm There is also a toy drive for the game, and every fan that donates one or more toys will receive a ticket to an upcoming game.

December 31 vs Central Arkansas – Youth Teams Day: Kids are encouraged to wear their youth team jerseys to the game, and a lucky few will be chosen to participate in on-court fun during the game.

January 2 vs Eastern Kentucky – Family Night: World Famous performer Red Panda will provide the Halftime entertainment, while there will be a special ticket deal with one free kids ticket for every paid adult ticket, to receive the deal reach out to Shawn Betz at [email protected] or call the ticket office at 470-578-OWLS.

January 12 vs Jacksonville– BLACK OUT: All fans are encouraged to wear black while the first 1,000 fans will receive a free black KSU T-shirt, courtesy of Pritchard Injury Law Firm. Balancing act Cristin Sandu will be the Halftime entertainment show.

January 14 vs North Florida – Superhero Day: Superheroes will be roaming the Lobby protecting fans from the forces of evil! They will be available to take pictures with from 1-2:30 pm

January 26 vs Austin Peay – WHITE OUT: All fans are encouraged to wear white to the game while the first 1,000 fans will receive a free KSU T-shirt.

February 11 vs Jacksonville State – Alumni Day: KSU Basketball invites all alumni back to the Nest for the fifth annual Alumni Day.

February 16 vs Liberty – GOLD RUSH – Diversity and Inclusion Day: KSU will take the day to recognize the importance of diversity and inclusion in athletics, while fans are also encouraged to wear KSU Gold. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free KSU gold t-shirt. The world-famous Halftime Dogs will provide the Halftime entertainment.

February 18 vs Liberty – Senior Day: Join the Owls as they Honor and celebrate their two graduating Seniors on the 2022-23 team.

Women’s Basketball

December 29 vs Coastal Georgia – Youth Night: A special ticket deal for youth teams to enjoy the break by watching the Owls take the floor, with one free kids ticket for every adult ticket purchased. To receive the deal, reach out to Shawn Betz at [email protected] or call the ticket office at 470-578-OWLS.

January 5 vs Austin Peay – Youth Night: KSU celebrates the future of its community with a ticket deal as fans will receive one free kids ticket for every adult ticket purchased. To receive the deal, reach out to Shawn Betz at [email protected] or call the ticket office at 470-578-OWLS.

January 19 vs Jacksonville State – BLUE OUT: The first 1,000 fans will receive a free KSU blue t-shirt. Like last year’s Inaugural game for head coach Octavia Blue this year KSU will look to blue out the opposing Gamecocks in a key ASUN match.

January 26 vs North Alabama – WHITE OUT: The first 500 fans will receive a free KSU white t-shirt as part of a double-header with KSU men’s basketball.

February 9 vs Eastern Kentucky – Kennesaw Community Night: Free Rally towels will be given to fans while several Kennesaw area groups will be in attendance to celebrate our community.

February 11 vs Bellarmine – Pink Day/Alumni Day: KSU’s annual Basketball Alumni Day for both teams as part of a doubleheader, while KSU will also be honoring its fifth annual Pink Day, recognizing the fight against breast cancer. Donations will be collected for the KSU Pink Garden.

February 23 vs FGCU – BLACK OUT: The first 500 fans will receive a free KSU black t-shirt to crowd the Convo against the Defending conference champs.

February 25 vs Stetson – Diversity and Inclusion Day: KSU will take the day to recognize the importance of diversity and inclusion in athletics as the ASUN schedule comes down to the final stretch.

March 1 vs Queens – Senior Night: Join the Owls as they Honor and celebrate their Seniors on the 2022-23 team.

