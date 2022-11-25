Full field and format for the PNC Championship, featuring Tiger and Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods announced on Friday that he and son Charlie will compete for a third time at the PNC Championship. The duo finished runner-up to John Daly and son John II last year.

The event will again take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, Dec. 17-18.

The field features major champions, from both the men’s and women’s games, along with a relative as their partner. The teams will compete over two rounds of a two-person scramble. In this format, both players hit from the tee and the team selects the more desirable shot among the two. They then both play from that spot and select the better shot from there. They continue this pattern until the hole is complete.

The event will be broadcast on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock. Here’s a look at the full field:

Player

Partner

Stewart Cink

Connor Cink

John Daly

John Daly II

David Duval

Brady Duval

Nick Faldo

Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk

Tanner Furyk

Padraig Harrington

Patrick Harrington

Nelly Korda

Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar

Carson Kuchar

Bernhard Langer

Jason Langer

Tom Lehman

Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard

Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara

Shaun O’Meara

Gary Player

Jordan Player

Nick Price

Greg Price

Vijay Singh

Qass Singh

Annika Sorenstam

Will McGee

Jordan Spieth

Shawn Spieth

Justin Thomas

Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino

Daniel Trevino

Tiger Woods

Charlie Woods

