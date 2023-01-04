Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball vs. Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide continued its strong start to the season on Tuesday night, eviscerating Ole Miss at home by 22 points.

The 84-62 win brings Alabama’s SEC record to 2-0, and its overall record to 12-2. Here are my thoughts on the win:

1. Alabama avoided a letdown game.

This is Alabama basketball, we’ve seen this before.

In years past it would have been entirely expected for the Crimson Tide to struggle with a seemingly lesser Ole Miss team with Kentucky on the horizon in just a few days. We even saw it last season multiple times as Alabama continually played down to its opponent’s level.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button