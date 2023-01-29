Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball at Oklahoma

It had to happen eventually.

For the first time since Dec. 17, Alabama basketball suffered a loss. It’s third of the season came in Unexpected blowout fashion, with Oklahoma crushing the No. 2 Crimson Tide by a final score of 93-69 in the Lloyd Noble Center.

There were lots that went wrong for Alabama, so here are my thoughts:

1. Complacency shone through.

Alabama football head Coach Nick Saban talks about “rat poison,” all the time in regards to the football program, but it seems to have made its way to the Hardwood as well.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button