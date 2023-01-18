Full Celebrity field list for Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

The LPGA season kicks off with this week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida.

Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and Defending Champion Danielle Kang highlight the 29 participating LPGA players. But they aren’t the only ones doing it up.

Here is the Celebrity field list, in alphabetical order:

Wells Adams

Marcus Allen

Maurice Allen

Robbie Amell

Brian Baumgartner

Josh Beckett

Lee Brice

Joe Carter

Vince Carter

Roger Clemens

Victor Cruz

Kira Dixon

Josh Donaldson

Dylan Dreyer

Mardy Fish

Larry Fitzgerald

Mike Flaskey

Dwight Freeney

Barstool’s Fore Play: Trent, Riggs, Frankie, Dan Rapaport

Evan Geiselman

Tom Glavine

Ian Happ

Chris Harrison

Ben Higgins

Steel Lafferty

Chris Lane

Courtney Lee

Jon Lester

Derek Lowe

Greg Maddux

Brian McCann

Kevin Millar

Mark Mulder

Blair O’Neal

Michael Pena

Chad Pfeifer

AJ Pierzynski

Michael Ray

Tuukka Rask

Alfonso Ribeiro

Jeremy Roenick

Sterling Sharpe

Emmitt Smith

John Smoltz

Annika Sorenstam

James “Bubba” Stewart

Taylor Twellman

Larry the Cable Guy

Brian Urlacher

Shane Victorino

Jack Wagner

Michael Waltrip

Charles Woodson

MODIFIED STABLEFORD SCORING FORMAT

Double bogey – 0

Bogey – 1

Par – 2

Birdie – 3rd

Eagle – 5

Hole-in-One – 8

Double Eagle – 10