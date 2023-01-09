Full build-up to Phil Foden’s goal is amazing

When Manchester City get it right, the team makes football look so, so beautiful.

And Pep Guardiola’s men get it right a lot of the time, which is why they have won four Premier League titles in the past five years.

The 2022/23 season has been a bit of a struggle for City by their own lofty standards so far, but nevertheless we’ve still seen some amazing football at the Etihad.

Last Sunday, the current Champions of England put bitter rivals Chelsea to the Sword in the FA Cup third round.

City won 4-0 on home soil, with three of the goals coming in the first half.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with a Sensational 30-yard free-kick, before World Cup Hero Julian Alvarez made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

And then just prior to the interval, Phil Foden got himself on the scoresheet with a goal that was nothing short of magnificent.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 08: Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Well, it wasn’t a long-range stunner or a textbook volley from the City academy graduate.

Instead, it was a Supreme team goal and footage of the full build-up to it is mesmerizing to watch.

Every single young, aspiring Coach should be shown the footage of Guardiola’s boys cutting through Chelsea like a hot knife through butter…

Video: Full build-up to Foden’s goal in Man City 4-0 Chelsea

That right there is the Oxford Dictionary definition of ‘footballing efficiency’.

It was nothing overzealous from City, just world-class movement, understanding and passing ability.

Kyle Walker’s was key to several aspects of the build-up, while Foden’s first-time finish from the right-back’s pinpoint cross could not have been any more perfect.

Man of the Match Mahrez was heavily involved too and he received some serious praise from Guardiola in the manager’s post-match interview.

What did Guardiola say about Mahrez after Man City 4-0 Chelsea?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 08: Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“The quality of Riyad is everything. He loves to play football, he helped us to play the game,” Guardiola said. “It was really good. It was a fantastic free-kick. They played an outstanding game.

“He never lost his love. He loves to play football. The way he is training now and playing was exactly the same in Abu Dhabi. Riyad in important games is fantastic.

“The last game he didn’t start at Stamford Bridge and the impact he had was incredible. When they play in this way, and maybe complain [about not playing every game] I say ‘yes, you’re right’.

“Before, he cannot complain because he wasn’t playing at the level he is now. It’s not just about quality, it’s more in football, you have to do more. [But] now since we came back for the World Cup, he is playing really, really well.”

