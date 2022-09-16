Full build-up to Man Utd star’s goal v Sheriff shows Ten Hag impact

Manchester United‘s Erik ten Hag Adventure took another step in the right direction on Thursday night as they comfortably overcame Sheriff in Moldova.

While fans would probably prefer to be taking part in the Champions League, the Europa League represents a superb opportunity for the side to cut their teeth under their new manager.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo were more than enough to see the Red Devils claim a valuable three points on what could’ve been a Tricky away day.

After a miserable start to his tenure, Ten Hag really has managed to wrestle back the momentum quickly to get United Simmering nicely with so much of the season to run.

Victories over Liverpool and Arsenal have undoubtedly been the highlights of the Ten Hag era so far, but the first few weeks have been littered with very encouraging moments.

Manchester United’s superb build-up play for Jadon Sancho’s goal

Never was that more on show than in the build-up to United’s first goal last night as they picked Sheriff Apart with some delightful build-up play.

While Sancho polished it all off and celebrated with a gift from a fanhis teammates can take just as much credit for the goal after a series of incisive one-touch passes played him right through the heart of the defense.

New signing Christian Eriksen was the Metronome at the soul of the move and it was his superb reverse ball that found Sancho at the culmination of it all.

You can see the brilliant play, as well as Sancho’s finish, in the clip below:

Video: The full Man Utd build-up to Jadon Sancho’s goal

Brilliant – United really are starting to cook under Ten Hag, aren’t they?

United now face a frustrating, lengthy break before they take to the pitch again with their next match set down for after the upcoming international break.

You can imagine that Ten Hag would’ve been desperate to keep building momentum as his new side continues to gel together.

Sadly, ‘Ten Hag-ball’ will have to be put on ice for now with the players jetting off to represent their respective countries as the build up to the World Cup Ramps up.

Manchester United vs Manchester City awaits

Their first assignment upon their return will be the small matter of a Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Should he manage to pull off a win against their fierce city rivals, then you can only imagine that Ten Hag’s stock among the Old Trafford faithful will launch itself clean through the roof.

