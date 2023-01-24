Full 2022 PFWA All-NFL team roster
The 2022 NFL regular season is over and it is time for end-of-season awards. The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA), comprised of football reporters and analysts across the country, voted on the top players at each position in the league and in each conference.
Below is the full All-NFL team, as voted on by the PFWA.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
T Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
G Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
G Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
DT Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
OLB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
OLB Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
MLB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
Pat Surtain, Denver Broncos
S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
S Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
K Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
P Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
KR Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
PR Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
ST Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
