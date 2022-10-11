Full 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule Announced

Related Links

Story Links

SEATTLE — The Washington Women’s basketball team has released its 2022-23 schedule in full, the conference announced Tuesday.

Washington opens the season at Alaska Airlines Arena against Utah Tech on Monday, Nov. 7. Following the opener, the Huskies host UC Davis, UC Irvine, and Idaho State before heading to Las Vegas, Nev., and competing in the Las Vegas Tournament against Fordham and Santa Clara.

An early conference game against Washington State in the first of two Boeing Apple Cup Series matchups will break up the non-conference schedule. Non-conference play concludes with the Washington-hosted Husky Classic tournament, where the Huskies will play Liberty and SIUE.

Pac-12 play resumes when the Huskies host Colorado on Friday, Dec. 30 for the first full weekend of regular season conference matchups. The regular season will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 25 when Washington visits UCLA.

The 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by New York Life, is scheduled for March 1-5 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule
All Times Pacific
 

DATE TIME OPPONENT NETWORK
Monday, Oct. 31 6:00 P.M Warner Pacific (Exhibition) as
Monday, Nov. 7 5:00 P.M Utah Tech Washington Live Stream
Friday, Nov. 11 5:00 P.M UC Davis Washington Live Stream
Thursday, Nov. 17 5:00 P.M UC Irvine Pac-12 Washington
Sunday, Nov. 20 5:00 P.M Idaho State Pac-12 Networks
Friday, Nov. 25 1:30 PM vs. Fordham (Las Vegas Tournament) TBD
Saturday, Nov. 26 1:30 PM vs. Santa Clara (Las Vegas Tournament) TBD
Wednesday, Nov. 30 7:00 PM Seattle University Washington Live Stream
Sunday, Dec. 4 3:00 P.M Queens University Washington Live Stream
Sunday, Dec. 11 2:00 PM Washington State Pac-12 Networks
Sunday, Dec. 18 12:00 PM Liberty (Husky Classic) Washington Live Stream
Tuesday, Dec. 20 12:00 PM SIUE (Husky Classic) Washington Live Stream
Friday, Dec. 30 2:00 PM Colorado Pac-12 Networks
Sunday, Jan. 1 12:00 PM Utah Pac-12 Washington
Sunday, Jan. 8 12:00 PM at Washington State Pac-12 Networks
Friday, Jan. 13 7:00 PM at Oregon Pac-12 Oregon
Sunday, Jan. 15 12:00 PM at Oregon State Pac-12 Washington
Friday, Jan. 20 7:00 PM UCLA Pac-12 Los Angeles
Sunday, Jan. 22 12:00 PM USC Pac-12 Washington
Friday, Jan. 27 6:00 P.M at Arizona Pac-12 Arizona
Sunday, Jan. 29 11:00 A.M at Arizona State Pac-12 Washington
Friday, Feb. 3 7:00 PM California Pac-12 Washington
Sunday, Feb. 5 12:00 PM Stanford Pac-12 Bay Area
Friday, Feb. 10 6:00 P.M at Utah Pac-12 Washington
Sunday, Feb. 12 11:00 A.M at Colorado Pac-12 Washington
Friday, Feb. 17 7:00 PM Oregon State Pac-12 Washington
Sunday, Feb. 19 1:00 PM Oregon Pac-12 Oregon
Thursday, Feb. 23 8:00 P.M at USC Pac-12 Los Angeles
Saturday, Feb. 25 12:00 PM at UCLA Pac-12 Los Angeles
March 1-5 TBD Pac-12 Tournament TBD

2022-23 Season Tickets Available Now

Don’t miss a single shot this season in Alaska Airlines Arena! Fans can save on the per-game price by securing Season Tickets for less than $10 per game, and be there for every game, while ensuring the most access and benefits.

Not ready to commit to a season package? Fill out a Ticket Interest form to learn more about partial season packages, single games and group tickets, and one of our representatives will work with you directly to get the perfect package.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button