Full 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule Announced

SEATTLE — The Washington Women’s basketball team has released its 2022-23 schedule in full, the conference announced Tuesday.

Washington opens the season at Alaska Airlines Arena against Utah Tech on Monday, Nov. 7. Following the opener, the Huskies host UC Davis, UC Irvine, and Idaho State before heading to Las Vegas, Nev., and competing in the Las Vegas Tournament against Fordham and Santa Clara.

An early conference game against Washington State in the first of two Boeing Apple Cup Series matchups will break up the non-conference schedule. Non-conference play concludes with the Washington-hosted Husky Classic tournament, where the Huskies will play Liberty and SIUE.

Pac-12 play resumes when the Huskies host Colorado on Friday, Dec. 30 for the first full weekend of regular season conference matchups. The regular season will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 25 when Washington visits UCLA.

The 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by New York Life, is scheduled for March 1-5 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule

All Times Pacific



DATE TIME OPPONENT NETWORK Monday, Oct. 31 6:00 P.M Warner Pacific (Exhibition) as Monday, Nov. 7 5:00 P.M Utah Tech Washington Live Stream Friday, Nov. 11 5:00 P.M UC Davis Washington Live Stream Thursday, Nov. 17 5:00 P.M UC Irvine Pac-12 Washington Sunday, Nov. 20 5:00 P.M Idaho State Pac-12 Networks Friday, Nov. 25 1:30 PM vs. Fordham (Las Vegas Tournament) TBD Saturday, Nov. 26 1:30 PM vs. Santa Clara (Las Vegas Tournament) TBD Wednesday, Nov. 30 7:00 PM Seattle University Washington Live Stream Sunday, Dec. 4 3:00 P.M Queens University Washington Live Stream Sunday, Dec. 11 2:00 PM Washington State Pac-12 Networks Sunday, Dec. 18 12:00 PM Liberty (Husky Classic) Washington Live Stream Tuesday, Dec. 20 12:00 PM SIUE (Husky Classic) Washington Live Stream Friday, Dec. 30 2:00 PM Colorado Pac-12 Networks Sunday, Jan. 1 12:00 PM Utah Pac-12 Washington Sunday, Jan. 8 12:00 PM at Washington State Pac-12 Networks Friday, Jan. 13 7:00 PM at Oregon Pac-12 Oregon Sunday, Jan. 15 12:00 PM at Oregon State Pac-12 Washington Friday, Jan. 20 7:00 PM UCLA Pac-12 Los Angeles Sunday, Jan. 22 12:00 PM USC Pac-12 Washington Friday, Jan. 27 6:00 P.M at Arizona Pac-12 Arizona Sunday, Jan. 29 11:00 A.M at Arizona State Pac-12 Washington Friday, Feb. 3 7:00 PM California Pac-12 Washington Sunday, Feb. 5 12:00 PM Stanford Pac-12 Bay Area Friday, Feb. 10 6:00 P.M at Utah Pac-12 Washington Sunday, Feb. 12 11:00 A.M at Colorado Pac-12 Washington Friday, Feb. 17 7:00 PM Oregon State Pac-12 Washington Sunday, Feb. 19 1:00 PM Oregon Pac-12 Oregon Thursday, Feb. 23 8:00 P.M at USC Pac-12 Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 25 12:00 PM at UCLA Pac-12 Los Angeles March 1-5 TBD Pac-12 Tournament TBD

