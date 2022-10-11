Full 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule Announced
SEATTLE — The Washington Women’s basketball team has released its 2022-23 schedule in full, the conference announced Tuesday.
Washington opens the season at Alaska Airlines Arena against Utah Tech on Monday, Nov. 7. Following the opener, the Huskies host UC Davis, UC Irvine, and Idaho State before heading to Las Vegas, Nev., and competing in the Las Vegas Tournament against Fordham and Santa Clara.
An early conference game against Washington State in the first of two Boeing Apple Cup Series matchups will break up the non-conference schedule. Non-conference play concludes with the Washington-hosted Husky Classic tournament, where the Huskies will play Liberty and SIUE.
Pac-12 play resumes when the Huskies host Colorado on Friday, Dec. 30 for the first full weekend of regular season conference matchups. The regular season will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 25 when Washington visits UCLA.
The 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by New York Life, is scheduled for March 1-5 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule
All Times Pacific
|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|NETWORK
|Monday, Oct. 31
|6:00 P.M
|Warner Pacific (Exhibition)
|as
|Monday, Nov. 7
|5:00 P.M
|Utah Tech
|Washington Live Stream
|Friday, Nov. 11
|5:00 P.M
|UC Davis
|Washington Live Stream
|Thursday, Nov. 17
|5:00 P.M
|UC Irvine
|Pac-12 Washington
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|5:00 P.M
|Idaho State
|Pac-12 Networks
|Friday, Nov. 25
|1:30 PM
|vs. Fordham (Las Vegas Tournament)
|TBD
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|1:30 PM
|vs. Santa Clara (Las Vegas Tournament)
|TBD
|Wednesday, Nov. 30
|7:00 PM
|Seattle University
|Washington Live Stream
|Sunday, Dec. 4
|3:00 P.M
|Queens University
|Washington Live Stream
|Sunday, Dec. 11
|2:00 PM
|Washington State
|Pac-12 Networks
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|12:00 PM
|Liberty (Husky Classic)
|Washington Live Stream
|Tuesday, Dec. 20
|12:00 PM
|SIUE (Husky Classic)
|Washington Live Stream
|Friday, Dec. 30
|2:00 PM
|Colorado
|Pac-12 Networks
|Sunday, Jan. 1
|12:00 PM
|Utah
|Pac-12 Washington
|Sunday, Jan. 8
|12:00 PM
|at Washington State
|Pac-12 Networks
|Friday, Jan. 13
|7:00 PM
|at Oregon
|Pac-12 Oregon
|Sunday, Jan. 15
|12:00 PM
|at Oregon State
|Pac-12 Washington
|Friday, Jan. 20
|7:00 PM
|UCLA
|Pac-12 Los Angeles
|Sunday, Jan. 22
|12:00 PM
|USC
|Pac-12 Washington
|Friday, Jan. 27
|6:00 P.M
|at Arizona
|Pac-12 Arizona
|Sunday, Jan. 29
|11:00 A.M
|at Arizona State
|Pac-12 Washington
|Friday, Feb. 3
|7:00 PM
|California
|Pac-12 Washington
|Sunday, Feb. 5
|12:00 PM
|Stanford
|Pac-12 Bay Area
|Friday, Feb. 10
|6:00 P.M
|at Utah
|Pac-12 Washington
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|11:00 A.M
|at Colorado
|Pac-12 Washington
|Friday, Feb. 17
|7:00 PM
|Oregon State
|Pac-12 Washington
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|1:00 PM
|Oregon
|Pac-12 Oregon
|Thursday, Feb. 23
|8:00 P.M
|at USC
|Pac-12 Los Angeles
|Saturday, Feb. 25
|12:00 PM
|at UCLA
|Pac-12 Los Angeles
|March 1-5
|TBD
|Pac-12 Tournament
|TBD
.