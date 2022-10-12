Full 2022-23 schedule finally released – BuffZone

With the start of the regular season less than one month away, the 2022-23 schedule is finally complete for the Colorado Women’s basketball team.

Although the weekend pairings for Pac-12 Conference play were already released, the announcement on Tuesday arrived less than four weeks ahead of the Nov. 7 season opener at home against New Mexico State at noon. The CU men’s team opens the season that night at home against UC Riverside.

