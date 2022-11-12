Fulham vs Manchester United: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Reds have been in strong form and that should continue when they visit west London this weekend in the Premier League

Manchester United head to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon to face Fulham in the final Premier League game before the World Cup break for both sides.

Erik ten Hag’s men have been in strong form winning four of their last five matches in all competitions but did suffer defeat last weekend at Aston Villa.

Fulham for their part have lost just once at home this season and have been solid in front of their own fans.

Fulham vs Manchester United latest odds

The visitors have won just three of their seven away matches in the Premier League this term but are clear favorites to triumph on Sunday with bet365 offering a United win at 17/20 (1.85).

The hosts for their part can be backed at 14/5 (3.80) with the draw offered at the same odds.

Fulham vs Manchester United first goal scorer odds

Cristiano Ronaldo is the shortest priced player to open the scoring at 7/2 (4.50) while Anthony Martial is available at 11/2 (6.50) and Bruno Fernandes at 13/2 (7.50).

Fulham Meanwhile are missing their top scorer Alexander Mitrovic who is out injured, so Carlos Vinicius is priced at 17/2 (9.50) with Harry Wilson available at 10/1 (11.00).

Fulham vs Manchester United preview

Fulham have scored in 10 of their last 11 matches although the absence of Mitrovic is likely to be keenly felt.

Defensively too the London side have not been the strongest and at home they have kept just two clean sheets with both of those shutouts coming against struggling teams in Everton and Aston Villa.

Against an in-form United side the hosts are likely to struggle and there should be interest in Backing the visitors to record a positive result.

The Reds have scored in six consecutive away games and that record should continue this weekend.

Fulham vs Manchester United tips and predictions

Backing United to win at 17/20 (1.85) should appeal while the visitors are available at 8/11 (1.72) to score over 1.5 goals.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365