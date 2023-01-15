Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic’s freak penalty goal against Newcastle RULED OUT in a rarely seen blunder

ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC saw his penalty goal against Newcastle ruled out following a rarely seen blunder.

After Fulham were awarded a penalty, Mitrovic stepped up to take the spot kick and dispatched it into the back of the net.

2 Aleksandar Mitrovic took the penalty Credit: Getty

2 But Mitrovic’s double touch meant that his goal was ruled out Credit: Getty

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT! 🤯 Aleksandar Mitrović slips as he takes the penalty and the goal has been disallowed as he Touched the ball twice! 😲 pic.twitter.com/kh7gOGSI6t — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 15, 2023

However, the goal was ruled out after the ball took a deflection off of his standing foot.

Under IFAB Law 14, which details penalty kicks, the rules state that an offense is deemed to have occurred if: “the kicker touches the ball again before it has Touched another player.”

Therefore, the Serbian’s double touch from the spot had to be ruled out by referee Robert Jones.

Fans online were quick to react to the bizarre incident.

One fan said: “Once a Geordie always a Geordie. Well done Mitro 🤣.”

A second joke: “Still black and white at heart.”

A third remarked: “This is an atrocious rule tbf. If he would of missed could he of retaken?”

Another fan declared: “Football will never fail to amaze you.”

Newcastle took the lead late in the game thanks to Mitrovic’s namesake, Alexander Isak, which secured all three points for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe and Co will be more than happy with another precious three points, but the Clash today has seen key man Bruno Guimaraes go off in tears after getting injured.