‘Fu**ing Awesome’: Golf World Reacts to Tiger Woods’ Latest Partnership With Lewis Hamilton

Tiger Woods is always in the eyes of the fans. Anything that includes the golfer’s name becomes news in no time. And similarly, his latest partnership with Lewis Hamilton reached the Headlines as soon as it was announced. Moreover, fans on Twitter are also giving all kinds of reactions to the announcement.

Tiger Woods’ partnership with Lewis Hamilton

Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton has now officially joined Tiger Woods’ TMRW Sports as an investor. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the tech-based startup by Woods and his great friend Rory McIlroy. However, the list of other investors is yet to be released to the public. But Woods surely gave a warm welcome to Hamilton on Twitter with the huge announcement.

The golfing duo started TMRW Sports, often pronounced as ‘Tomorrow Sports’ in August. Woods talked about the startup and said that it was the best way to “harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love.”

Working towards the improvement of the sports environment across the world, Woods said that the company focused on making “sports more accessible for as many people as possible.”

Hamilton is one of the most suitable people for the company. The F1 driver holds the record for most wins, along with pole positions, podium finishes, and many more. Hamilton also teamed up with NFL Legend Tom Brady in the Miami Beach Golf Club fundraiser event. And this helps him fit in nicely with Woods and McIlroy.

Fans react to the Woods-Hamilton partnership

It was a surprise for fans to hear about the wonderful news. The golf world was thrilled to know about Hamilton investing in a company co-owned by Woods. And as soon as the news made it to Twitterfans started giving mixed reactions in the comments.

Most of Woods’ fans were simply excited to hear about the news.

While others were fascinated to find out what great would come out of the partnership of three sports legends!

Some even suggested names of new people that Woods should partner with in the near future.

Fans’ excitement for the news will definitely build pressure on Woods to make something great out of the partnership. However, the golfer has rarely been unsuccessful in any of his professional decisions.

Meanwhile, his TGR foundation is already doing wonders in society towards the education of children. And this step to work for the betterment of sports is something only Woods could take the initiative for.

