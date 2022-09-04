Fuerte Arts Movement contest winners bring attention to rising Rents

Leer en Español

Phoenix-based arts and advocacy organization Fuerte Arts Movement kicked off its campaign to raise awareness about rising rent with an unveiling party for its “Rent is Too High” poster winners.

Posters submitted to the contest reflected concerns about rising rent in the Phoenix area, which saw rent prices increase by almost 30% in 2021, more than double the US increase.

One hundred copies of each of the four winning posters will be placed on street poles and in coffee shops, said Xenia Orona, the co-executive director of Fuerte Arts Movement. Initially, the posters will be distributed near their office space in downtown Phoenix, but they hope to expand to “every neighborhood where rent is a burden,” said Dominique Medina, Fuerte Arts Movement’s digital organizer.

“Of course, that’s going to be mostly communities of color and low-income communities,” Orona said.

Gabrielle Booth’s first-place poster depicts a Phoenix skyline against a sunset backdrop that reads “Welcome to Phoenix: Valley of the Hedge Funds.”

Jhanz Marco and Xavier Martinez tied for second place. Marco’s poster portrays a parent and child being forced to leave their house, which is being taken by a Giant pig. Martinez’s poster is a colorful depiction of a collection of houses, individuals and cactuses that reads “Housing for People Not Profit.”

Erin Taylor, 24, a Phoenix Resident and recent Graduate of Northern Arizona University, won the contest’s third place prize.

Artist draws from personal struggle affording rent

The poster she created reflected her experience struggling to afford housing after graduating from college. “Most of my friends, they’re not out of their parent’s house, and they’ve been stressed out about it,” she said. “They’re working jobs, but they’re not able to afford a place to live. They can’t get out of bad situations.”

“It feels like we’re all just looking up at the sky trying to shoot for the moon, trying to jump through all of these hoops to get something that should be basic,” she said.

In the poster she created, two individuals — one depicting herself, and the other depicting a friend — Stare up at a “rent”-labeled moon placed against an orange sky. One of them crouches down to gaze at the moon through a telescope.

Another figure stares, panicked, at a piece of paper that reads “Payment Plan” and “Job 1, Job 2.”

“He’s freaking out, like ‘what are we supposed to do, how are we supposed to get there, am I supposed to get five roommates?'”

“The colors are very dark and moody,” she said. “I wanted to make it seem more dystopian. It’s kind of Grim right now. We got Promised all of this stuff, and then we get there and we can’t access it.”

“We had a plan, you go to college, you graduate, you find a job, and then you can pay for housing, but we can’t. And that’s a big problem right now, and it’s terrible,” she said.

Taylor emphasized the importance of art in the campaign’s strategy. “Even people who aren’t savvy about politics, they can see it, they know what it’s about, they can relate to it,” she said. “If you have a talk, there’s a lot of jargon thrown around. But if somebody sees a picture of something, they know right away what’s going on.”

‘Housing is a human right’

Shalandra (Shelly) Benally, who submitted a poster to the contest, echoed a similar message.

“A lot of people are visual learners,” she said. “Giving the visual aid is really helpful, especially since social media’s super prevalent in how not only myself, but everybody my age gets their news and updates.”

Similar to Taylor, Benally was inspired by the experience of struggling to afford a place to live as a young adult who recently graduated from college. She was drawn to the language Fuerte Arts Movement used in their contest outreach, that “housing is a human right,” and centered this message in the poster she created.

Campaign seeks to Repeal rent control ban

A goal of Fuerte’s “Rent is Too High” campaign is to Repeal an Arizona law that bans cities and towns from implementing rent control. During a panel discussion before the Aug. 5 award ceremony, Arizona House Rep. Christian Solorio, D-Phoenix, discussed a bill he introduced in the state Legislature in June.

HB 2401 would have repealed Section 33-1329 of the Arizona Revised Statutes, which says that counties, cities and towns in Arizona do not have the power to control rents, because that right has been preempted by the state. The bill did not receive a committee hearing.

“It’s a big, broad-sweeping blanket piece of legislation that doesn’t account for the needs of the individual communities,” said panel member and Arizona political consultant Petra Morrison, referring to Section 33-1329. “What’s good for south Phoenix, or what’s good for Phoenix in general, the people who live in Phoenix know what that is.”

“We’re going to take that to the Arizona Legislators next year,” said Alyssa Barreda, the program lead on Fuerte’s “Rent is Too High” campaign. In the meantime, the organization is going to continue to bring attention to the state’s rising rent prices, she said.

Fuerte will begin putting up the winning posters at local businesses in downtown Phoenix in the next two weeks.

Madeleine Parrish covers equity issues for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @maddieparrish61.