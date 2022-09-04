Fuerte Arts Movement contest winners bring attention to rising Rents

Phoenix-based arts and advocacy organization Fuerte Arts Movement kicked off its campaign to raise awareness about rising rent with an unveiling party for its “Rent is Too High” poster winners.

Posters submitted to the contest reflected concerns about rising rent in the Phoenix area, which saw rent prices increase by almost 30% in 2021, more than double the US increase.

One hundred copies of each of the four winning posters will be placed on street poles and in coffee shops, said Xenia Orona, the co-executive director of Fuerte Arts Movement. Initially, the posters will be distributed near their office space in downtown Phoenix, but they hope to expand to “every neighborhood where rent is a burden,” said Dominique Medina, Fuerte Arts Movement’s digital organizer.

“Of course, that’s going to be mostly communities of color and low-income communities,” Orona said.

Gabrielle Booth’s first-place poster depicts a Phoenix skyline against a sunset backdrop that reads “Welcome to Phoenix: Valley of the Hedge Funds.”

Jhanz Marco and Xavier Martinez tied for second place. Marco’s poster portrays a parent and child being forced to leave their house, which is being taken by a Giant pig. Martinez’s poster is a colorful depiction of a collection of houses, individuals and cactuses that reads “Housing for People Not Profit.”

