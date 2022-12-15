FuboTV down: Streaming site ‘not working’ as soccer fans try to watch France v Morocco World Cup semifinal

RAGING soccer fans claimed their FuboTV crashed – minutes before the World Cup semifinal.

Viewers across the US missed the start of France’s Clash with Morocco on Wednesday.

2 France scored early in the World Cup semifinal – but some viewers in the US claimed to miss it Credit: AP

2 FuboTV services were down, according to angry fans

The game kicked off at 2pm ET, but angry customers claimed they were unable to log on to the service.

To make matters worse, France scored an early goal in the semifinal clash.

Theo Hernandez gave the Defending Champion the lead in just the fifth minute as they went on to win 2-0.

But not everyone was able to see the early goal in Wednesday’s game.

FuboTV later issued a statement about their outages.

It read: “Apologies to customers who are having issues with the France vs Morocco game.

“We are addressing the issue. Please note you can stream this game directly on FOX as well as for free.”

One Raging fan said: “@fuboTV is not working … during the World Cup semi final.”

Another posted: “@fuboTV man $90 and I can’t even access my account wth I want my money back, smh how y’all gonna do this today?”

And another angry fan wrote: “Goal for France, I would like to see.

My streaming service @fubotv is out of commission. Thanks so much

@fubotv.”

Fubo offers over 100 channels as well as extras and claims to have over 1.2 million subscribers in North America.