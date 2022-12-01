FTX was Supposed to Sponsor David Ortiz’s Charity golf tournament this weekend. Now what?

When David Ortiz became an Ambassador for FTX last year, the now-bankrupt crypto firm agreed to serve as a title sponsor for the former Red Sox player’s Celebrity golf classic.

The annual event, set to begin Friday in Marco Island, Fla., raises money for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, a nonprofit that provides support for children in the Dominican Republic and New England who suffer from heart disease. As part of the deal, FTX said it would also contribute donations to the charity.

Now, the status of this arrangement is unclear. FTX Filed for Bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11, less than a month before the nonprofit’s event. It’s unclear how much money FTX committed to the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, whether that money had been received, and if FTX will remain a Sponsor this weekend.