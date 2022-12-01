FTX was Supposed to Sponsor David Ortiz’s Charity golf tournament this weekend. Now what?
When David Ortiz became an Ambassador for FTX last year, the now-bankrupt crypto firm agreed to serve as a title sponsor for the former Red Sox player’s Celebrity golf classic.
The annual event, set to begin Friday in Marco Island, Fla., raises money for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, a nonprofit that provides support for children in the Dominican Republic and New England who suffer from heart disease. As part of the deal, FTX said it would also contribute donations to the charity.
Now, the status of this arrangement is unclear. FTX Filed for Bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11, less than a month before the nonprofit’s event. It’s unclear how much money FTX committed to the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, whether that money had been received, and if FTX will remain a Sponsor this weekend.
The nonprofit did not respond to several requests for comment.
Ortiz signed a multi-year deal to become an FTX Ambassador in October 2021. In photos from last year’s tournament, the FTX logo appeared prominently on photo backdrops, presentation slides, and other marketing materials.
As of Thursday, the FTX logo still appeared on the nonprofit’s website. And it is the only sponsor featured on the flyer for the event.
The nonprofit, based in El Segundo, Calif., raised nearly $1.4 million during last year’s Celebrity golf tournament. The event drew almost 400 people, including former Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and reality-TV stars from “The Bachelorette.”
The David Ortiz Children’s Fund supports Pediatric heart surgeries, education campaigns, and funding for Massachusetts General Hospital to improve cardiac care for children.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
