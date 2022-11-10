FSW volleyball receives top seed in NJCAA national tournament

FSW volleyball receives top seed in NJCAA national tournament

A year ago, the Florida SouthWestern State volleyball team was nervously awaiting word on whether it had received an at-large bid to the NJCAA National Tournament during the team’s watch party inside Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Thursday, joined by some of their loyal fans at their watch party, there was much less drama, as having their ticket to the tourney already punched, the Bucs simply awaited their tournament seed, which was also of little suspense as the country’s No. 1 team earned the No. 1 seed where they will take is No. 16 Seeded Wallace State in the first round of the tournament Thursday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m

The Bucs head to West Plains, Missouri with a 23-1 record and Suncoast Conference and FCSAA State Championships in tow. FSW put together that impressive mark against one of the country’s toughest schedules as the Bucs’ strength of schedule ranked third according to the Massey Ratings.

