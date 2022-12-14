FSU’s Opening Nights spring performance tickets are on sale Dec. 15

Tickets for Opening Nights at Florida State University spring performances will go on sale to the general public at 11 am on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Opening Night’s second major ticket-selling window opens this week and includes the opportunity to experience an array of Stellar artists, entertainers, theater and dance productions, including: “The Other Mozart” (Feb. 4), Katharine McPhee (Feb. 6) , Step Africa! (Feb. 7), Colson Whitehead (Feb. 9), The Queens of Soul with Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra (Feb. 11), MOMIX (Feb. 14), Meklit (Feb. 28), Zodiac Trio (March 3), Emmylou Harris (March 4), The Mikado (March 11), The Jungle Book (March 23), Jay Leno (March 29), John Ensor Parker (April 13), PRISM (April 16) and Piano Battle (April 25).

The second half of the 25th Anniversary season continues with a lineup of heralded and Emerging artists representing dance, music, film, theater, comedy, the visual arts and the spoken word. FSU First Lady Jai Vartikar is Honorary chair as Opening Nights celebrates its silver jubilee.

“We’ve saved the best for last in the second half of the 2022-2023 season,” said Jennifer Wright, director of Opening Nights. “Opening Night’s Springtime performances are exciting, vibrant and culturally diverse. I am confident that these programs exemplify the 25-year Legacy of excellence.”

Performances will take place in a variety of venues on and off FSU’s campus, including Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, Opperman Music Hall, the FSU President’s House, Dohnányi Recital Hall, Richard G. Fallon Theater and Fred Turner Auditorium at Tallahassee Community College.

Opening Nights will present LeMoyne’s Chain of Parks Art Festival Presenting Artist John Ensor Parker at LeMoyne Arts.

Collaboration partners include FSU’s College of Music and College of Fine Arts, the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra and LeMoyne’s Chain of Parks Art Festival.

Tickets may be purchased online at OpeningNights.FSU.edu. The Opening Nights Ticket office is open from 10 am to 4 pm weekdays. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (850) 644-7670 or in person at 200 W. College Avenue.

About Opening Nights at Florida State University

The mission of Opening Nights at Florida State University is to present compelling and distinguished artists who provide extraordinary experiences that educate, inspire and connect diverse audiences on and off campus.