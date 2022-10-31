FSU’s Fairfield and Maat and GVSU’s McCabe receive GLIAC volleyball players of the week honors

GLIAC — The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced its Weekly Awards following week 10 of the 2022 volleyball season. Ferris State sophomore middle hitter Syann Fairfield was named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week, Grand Valley State senior middle Blocker Mattie McCabe was honored as GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week and Ferris State sophomore setter Kaylee Maat received GLIAC Setter of the Week.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Syann Fairfield, Ferris State

Ferris State University sophomore middle hitter Syann Fairfield tallied a team-leading 38 kills and 14 blocks as FSU won three consecutive conference home matches last week inside Jim Wink Arena. The Bulldog standout posted a team-leading 3.80 kills and 1.40 blocks per set, totaling 47.5 points for an average of 4.8 points per set in the stretch. She had 16 kills on Saturday in FSU?s 3-0 sweep over Purdue Northwest to close out the week as FSU stayed on top of the GLIAC standings. She also added 12 kills and nine blocks in Friday?s 3-1 triumph over rival Grand Valley State after posting 10 kills and five blocks with an ace on Monday against Lake Superior State. She hit a squad-best .438 on the week overall.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Mattie McCabe, Grand Valley State

Senior Mattie McCabe was a force defensively for the Lakers this past week as she earned her first career GLIAC Defensive player of the week award. In the three games this week, the middle Blocker totaled 16 blocks, two Solo assists and 14 block assists. McCabe had one Solo block and six block assists in the 3-1 win over Davenport on Tuesday, then had three block assists against Ferris State, and closed out the week with one Solo block, five block assists, and a dig in the 3- 1 win over Lake Superior State.

SETTER OF THE WEEK – Kaylee Maat, Ferris State

Ferris State University sophomore setter Kaylee Maat led the Bulldogs to three consecutive home wins this past week, averaging 12.0 assists per set for the Bulldogs, who improved to 19-9 overall. Maat totaled 120 assists to go with 31 digs, eight kills, five blocks and three aces in wins over Lake Superior State, Grand Valley State and Purdue Northwest. She notched 35 assists or more in all three wins, including 44 in Friday?s 3-1 rivalry win over Grand Valley State in which she also added a team-leading 18 digs. Maat also had 41 assists to go with seven digs in Saturday?s 3-0 sweep over the Pride, helping FSU stay on top of the GLIAC standings.

HONORABLE MENTION

OFFENSE: Kayla Giroux (WSU), Hayley Kreiger (DU), Reese Rossnagel (Parkside), Madison Thompson (SVSU), Mariana Velasque (LSSU), Sarah Wight (GVSU)

DEFENSE: Maddy Benoit (WSU), Carissa Beyer (MTU), Leah Bylut (FSU), Kenzy Corstange (DU), Cayla Gutche (Parkside), Maggie Morris (LSSU), Rylee Zimmer (SVSU)

SETTERS: Lexie Beeke (DU), Alysha Brickl (Parkside), Kamryn Duffield (WSU), Lina Espejo-Ramirez (MTU), Jordyn Gates (GVSU), Peyton Gerstacker (SVSU), Emily Kalinowski (LSSU)

