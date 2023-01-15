FSU’s ‘Between the Lines’ art exhibition examines art for art’s sake

Art galas have long possessed an aura of both unapproachability and irreproachability. For the general public, they are distant mausoleums of sophistication. For the enthusiasts, they are bastions of high culture. Questioning what they are for the artists themselves, it seems one will find as many responses as there are artists. For a range of such answers, one could have attended FSU’s “Between the Lines” art exhibition last Tuesday.

The theme of the show was both original and intriguing. It explored the relationship between literary and visual art and asked questions such as “When one speaks, what does he imagine?” and “When one imagines, what does he say?” This philosophical Gordian knot was the complex centerpiece of an accomplished set of artwork.

Artists have long approached their work through the use of alternative disciplines. Wassily Kandinsky, for instance, relied heavily upon musical terminology to shape and define his art. As a member of the Der Blaue Reiter (The Blue Rider) art movement and co-editor of its almanac, Kandinsky pioneered definitive fin de siècle painting. He aimed to Capture in color and Canvas the aural outbursts, lulls and forms of music. In like fashion, the first-year MFA students who curated the Gala sought to bring pieces of literature and visual art, quite literally, into conversation with one another.

