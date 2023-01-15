FSU’s ‘Between the Lines’ art exhibition examines art for art’s sake

Art galas have long possessed an aura of both unapproachability and irreproachability. For the general public, they are distant mausoleums of sophistication. For the enthusiasts, they are bastions of high culture. Questioning what they are for the artists themselves, it seems one will find as many responses as there are artists. For a range of such answers, one could have attended FSU’s “Between the Lines” art exhibition last Tuesday.

The theme of the show was both original and intriguing. It explored the relationship between literary and visual art and asked questions such as “When one speaks, what does he imagine?” and “When one imagines, what does he say?” This philosophical Gordian knot was the complex centerpiece of an accomplished set of artwork.

Artists have long approached their work through the use of alternative disciplines. Wassily Kandinsky, for instance, relied heavily upon musical terminology to shape and define his art. As a member of the Der Blaue Reiter (The Blue Rider) art movement and co-editor of its almanac, Kandinsky pioneered definitive fin de siècle painting. He aimed to Capture in color and Canvas the aural outbursts, lulls and forms of music. In like fashion, the first-year MFA students who curated the Gala sought to bring pieces of literature and visual art, quite literally, into conversation with one another.

In an especially interesting passage in “On the Spiritual in Art,“Kandinsky notes the power of repetition in Poetry “to bring to light unsuspected spiritual properties of the word itself.” Such properties likewise can be invoked through visual art. For the gala, first-year MFA students selected poems, sets of lyrics and excerpts to pair with pieces in their portfolios. The results were as diverse as they were marvelous.

Audrey McKenzie presented her original “Intangible Anatomy” alongside the verse “My Husband, Lost in the Wild” by FSU’s own bard, Jayme Ringlab. The small work is haunting. Set in the Oakland Cemetery, it shows a light gray mausoleum in the center background with a set of steps running into the foreground. Abandoned and amputated limbs sit on the steps. Prompted to explain the significance of the body parts, she lifted her pant leg to reveal identical tattoos to those in the picture. The theme of the work marries excellently with the poem, which likewise dissects a person’s Psychology by Deconstructing his body.

“I’ve left a lot of pieces in places I can’t return to,” said McKenzie. Upon moving to Tallahassee for both undergraduate and graduate education, she developed a partially unfulfillable yearning for the locations she once inhabited. This sense grew more acute after her parents sold her childhood home. Through inventive printmaking, “Intangible Anatomy” conveys the personal experiences and complex emotions of its creator.

Framed works were not the only works on display. On the right side of the room sat Chase Brown’s attractive ceramic set. In between two deep orange lamps, he placed a perforated piece resembling a teapot beheading himself. Brown is largely concerned with the functionality of his work. That is to say, investigating the usefulness of art. Speaking with the FSView, he added that he desires to create pieces that serve an express purpose in people’s homes. He explained that his Untitled display mimics the Hue of the late evening sun. It is meant to induce a sense of calm for the nighttime routine of its eventual owners.

To some, Brown’s view may appear unconventional. Rebelling against the popular belief in the perfect detachment of art from utilitarian matters warrants a justification. He discovered in a Geocache the poem he selected for his piece. “I am Responsible” by Walter Anderson explains a fine Stoic and charitable philosophy. It reasons that one must both confront and overcome “the inevitable misfortunes that darken life.” It pairs well with Brown’s stated concern with human well-being and prosperity as well as the role that art plays in the enterprise. Rather than create for the sake of creating, Brown creates for the sake of improving. Replacing ars gratia Artis with ars gratia vitae, he professes Dedication to a world much larger, and in greater need, than himself.

The Greatest accomplishment of the Gala was Revealing how diverse art can be. Neither its definition nor its proponents are solidly in one camp. Some produce it for the sake of personal expression while others do so for the gratification of others. For their honesty and talent, a debt of gratitude is owed to these students, who made the seemingly untouchable that much more approachable.