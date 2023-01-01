FSU Women’s basketball runs away from Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Florida State Seminoles

Florida State 14-2 (3-0 ACC) defeated Georgia Tech 9-5 (0-3 ACC) by a 99-58 score this afternoon in Atlanta, GA.

Game Recap

Florida State got off to a great start as Jazmine Massengill drained a three with the first shot of the game. Georgia Tech battled back and kept it close. However, FSU took control finishing the quarter on a huge 15-1 run to take a 20-5 lead going into the second quarter.

The Seminoles continued the run to begin the second quarter. The Noles eventually stretched it out to a 19-1 run that was finally broken by an Ines Noguero triple. However, FSU had raced out to a 24-8 lead. The two teams mostly traded baskets after that and Florida State took a 39-21 lead into halftime.



The teams started the second half trading baskets, but FSU made a big move midway through the third quarter. A three ball from Erin Howard sparked the Noles to a 12-1 run to put them up 60-33 with 1:48 left in the third quarter. That run essentially ended the game as the Yellow Jackets were never able to get within 20 points for the rest of the afternoon.

Post Game

Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 32 points. She also had eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. Makayla Timpson led FSU in rebounding with nine. She added 10 points to her statline. Every player on FSU’s roster scored in the game.

This is Florida State’s first 3-0 ACC start since the 2008-09 season.

Coming into the game Georgia Tech was second nationally in three point defense only allowing 21.8%. Florida State was 13-23 from deep in this game (56.5%).

FSU simply shot the lights out in this game. The Seminoles also out rebounded Georgia Tech 48-41. There isn’t much to criticize after a performance like this one. I suppose they had too many turnovers (17) but they only had five in the second half so they basically corrected even that issue at halftime. Florida State would have beaten just about any team in the Nation with today’s performance.

Latson is going from strength to strength. Her numbers are obviously impressive, but they don’t tell the whole story. She gets those numbers in the flow of the offense. She doesn’t force shots. She is treating ACC competition the same way that she treated high school and AAU competition. This is not something that we often see from a freshman.

Florida State’s “A” game is really impressive. The Seminoles have established that they are a force to be reckoned with when they are at (or near) their best. The only real question that we have left is consistency. If the Seminoles can play near this level for the rest of the season and avoid major injuries they will be one of the best teams not only in the conference but in the nation.

Next Game

Florida State will welcome the Clemson Tigers to Tallahassee on Thursday. The game will tip at 6pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra.